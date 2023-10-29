The Dallas Cowboys thrashed the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, winning 43-20. The win elevates the Cowboys to a 5-2 record, and are set to face off the Philadelphia Eagles in week nine. While everything went well for the Cowboys on Sunday, the charge was led by QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb. The dynamic duo continued their play that led them to victory two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prescott endured pressure early in the team’s first possession, suffering two sacks during the team’s first set of downs. However, after a penalty that extended the possession for the Cowboys, he got in rhythm by driving the offense down the field. He capped off the first possession of the game for the Cowboys by throwing a beautiful touchdown pass to TE Jake Ferguson.

Great angle of Dak Prescott’s TD pass to Jake Ferguson pic.twitter.com/uLhkzz1udU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 29, 2023

WR CeeDee Lamb made an immediate impact for the Cowboys. He got off to a quick start for the Cowboys, having nine receptions for 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He showed off his route running ability with his first touchdown, making Rams CB Derion Kendrick look silly.

CeeDee Lamb TD



Cowboys 26, Rams 3 pic.twitter.com/5GsO73x1gF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 29, 2023

Lamb added his second touchdown of the day two possessions later, when Prescott found him in the end zone on third and eight.

Prescott and Lamb’s stats at the conclusion of the game:

Prescott: 25/31, 304 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Lamb: 12 receptions, 158 yards, and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys duo seem to be connecting and finding their stride at just the right time, as they hope to continue their momentum next weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.