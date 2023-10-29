The Dallas Cowboys clobbering the L.A. Rams on Sunday seems to have reinforced Jerry Jones’ opinion yet again on the Cowboys’ intentions at the trade deadline. Jones told reporters after the win that a trade doesn’t look like it will be happening.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the trade deadline: “It doesn’t look like we’ll be doing anything.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 29, 2023

Leading up to the matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Jones had been flippant on if the Cowboys would go through with a splash trade or keep the same squad through the season. And who could blame him after seeing how hot and cold this team was in the opening weeks.

On Tuesday, he was confident that his team could win as is, saying:

“I like where we are with our personnel today, so I’m not thinking in any way that we need to upgrade our roster.”

But his statement just two days later got Cowboys fans on their toes when he claimed that a trade could happen under the right circumstances:

“Make no mistake about it”

There were plenty of positives in Dallas’ thumping over L.A. that may have been the decider for Jones, including Daron Bland continuing to showcase his ability in the wake of Trevon Diggs’ absence, Jake Ferguson and Brandin Cooks producing touchdowns and valuable yards with minimal targets (4/4 on targets and 3/4 on targets, respectively), and a machine of a kicker.

One major concern and reason for trade talks is the offensive production seen thus far into the season outside of star receiver CeeDee Lamb — and today’s performances surely stoked a flame of confidence in the passing attack.

Aside from adding Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore in the offseason, Jones hasn’t been as free spirited in the free agency and trade markets as some of his NFC counterparts. Aside from this offseason, Amari Cooper was the last major offensive acquisition outside of the draft. The Eagles traded for Kevin Byard and signed Julio Jones just recently .

If the Cowboys can’t make a respectable run in the playoffs with the current roster, the decision to not try to improve the roster at the trade deadline will once again be scrutinized.