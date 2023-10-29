The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and did so in rather convincing fashion. When the final whistle blew the score read 43-20 in favor of the good guys and odds are that this filled you with an immense amount of joy.
As true as that is it likely made a lot of non-Cowboys fans happy as well. It is a popular thing for football fans who root for all teams to celebrate when an NFL Scorigami - when the score in a game is one that has never happened before - is reached which just so happened to be the case on Sunday. 43-20 had never been done!
LAR 20 - 43 DAL— Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) October 29, 2023
Final
That's Scorigami!! It's the 1079th unique final score in NFL history.
At the end of the day wins in the NFL count the same whether they are 3-0 or 100-0, but it is always neat when something like this happens. It is amazing to think that in a league that is over 100 years old that of all the games played that no two teams had ever walked down a path of 43-20 as a score before.
Usually scorigamis hit after something weird happens from a scoring standpoint which happened on Sunday when Sam Williams blocked a Rams punt that ultimately wound up as a safety in favor of the Cowboys. Given how uncommon safeties are those two points throw numbers out of what and as a result... scorigami.
Loading comments...