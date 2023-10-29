The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and did so in rather convincing fashion. When the final whistle blew the score read 43-20 in favor of the good guys and odds are that this filled you with an immense amount of joy.

As true as that is it likely made a lot of non-Cowboys fans happy as well. It is a popular thing for football fans who root for all teams to celebrate when an NFL Scorigami - when the score in a game is one that has never happened before - is reached which just so happened to be the case on Sunday. 43-20 had never been done!

LAR 20 - 43 DAL

Final



That's Scorigami!! It's the 1079th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) October 29, 2023

At the end of the day wins in the NFL count the same whether they are 3-0 or 100-0, but it is always neat when something like this happens. It is amazing to think that in a league that is over 100 years old that of all the games played that no two teams had ever walked down a path of 43-20 as a score before.

Usually scorigamis hit after something weird happens from a scoring standpoint which happened on Sunday when Sam Williams blocked a Rams punt that ultimately wound up as a safety in favor of the Cowboys. Given how uncommon safeties are those two points throw numbers out of what and as a result... scorigami.