The Dallas Cowboys returned from their bye week and put the smackdown on the Los Angeles Rams, 43-20. The Cowboys got what they wanted in a rejuvenated offense that seemed to find its stride in this game. Dak Prescott was razor sharp and CeeDee Lamb had his biggest game for the year.

But now the real fun begins. Week 9 on the NFL schedule has the Cowboys and their old friends, the Philadelphia Eagles, getting ready for a big-time game. Dallas is 5-2 and the Eagles are 7-1 after they got by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It’s game that will have a lot of influence on who wins the NFC East.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook Dallas is a 3-point underdog to the Eagles.

The Cowboys are on the road so that in itself tilts the odds in the favor of the Eagles. Philadelphia haven't looked like world-beaters a lot of the season, but the one thing they do well is just keep winning no matter how they’re playing.

The Cowboys can feel better about themselves going into this game as they seemed to work out many of their offensive issues like in the redzone and letting Dak Prescott push the ball a little deeper down the field. Their defense was its same reliable self, and the special teams also put on a show. It should make for a great game in Philly.

Would you take the three points and bet on Dallas?