Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2023 NFL Week 5

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at 49ers in NFL Week 5 as Dallas visits San Francisco on Sunday night.

It is measuring stick time. The Dallas Cowboys are set to visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night and when they do so they will have every intention of avenging losses of the past.

A Week 5 win cannot fill the hole that San Francisco has left with the Cowboys given that the 49ers bounced Dallas from the playoffs in each of the last two playoffs. As this is the case though, the Cowboys know how tough of a team San Francisco is - look like the best in the NFL at the moment - and they very badly want to prove that they can take them down.

It will take a massive effort from the likes of Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, DeMarcus Lawrence, Leighton Vander Esch, Tony Pollard and many more. Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn will have to be ready for an epic chess match given that Kyle Shanahan has plenty of weapons of his own. Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are only a handful of the names that will cause trouble.

Whatever happens it will unfold for all of the world to see on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys have a chance to send a message to the world, time will tell if they take it.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. We will update it throughout the week to include all relevant news regarding the game, injuries and everything else.

