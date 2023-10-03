As you may remember, BTB has been running a Survivor contest with cash prizes for the 2023 season. In conjunction with our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, we will be conducting the second-chance tourney starting this week. The contest is free to enter, and the winner(s) of the second-chance tourney gets $100.

Some of the most knowledgeable Dallas Cowboys fans, and NFL fans, on the planet congregate here. Through the years the comments section has been full of prognosticators opining on all things NFL. Now, it’s time to put all that knowledge to use, and win some money and bragging rights along the way in the second-chance Survivor tourney.

If you win the second-chance Survivor tourney, you’ll get full BTB bragging rights for a whole year along with the first contest winner. Imagine the fun you’ll have in the comments section in the offseason with a Survivor win under your belt.

For those unfamiliar with a Survivor style contest, here are the rules for the second-chance tourney.

In Week 5, you pick a team to win. If they win, you advance to Week 6, and if they lose or finish in a tie, you’re eliminated. You pick a team each week and are not allowed to pick the same team twice. If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated. The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last people to lose win the prize.

If you were eliminated from the first contest or didn’t enter the first contest then you are eligible. If a person is alive heading into Week 5 from the first contest that started in Week 1, they’re ineligible for the second-chance contest.

The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one. To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away. It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password.

After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.

So there you have it. It’s free. Cash prizes are involved. And your ego is ready for inflation. Join the fun and battle the rest of the community.

Join below and bookmark this page so you can make your pick each week.