The Dallas Cowboys were 2-0 at home in 2023 coming into Week 8. Going back to Week 17 of the 2021 campaign, Dallas had won 10 consecutive games in AT&T Stadium before taking one against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. Dallas was dominant as their offense, defense, and special teams made big contributions in a 43-20 beatdown of the Rams.

This 11th consecutive home win had some significance for the Cowboys.

Dallas last achieved this over 30 years ago. In Week 5 in 1991, after the Cowboys lost their first two home games to Washington and Philadelphia, they beat the New York Giants and didn't lose at home again until Week 11 in 1992 against the Los Angeles Rams, racking up 11 straight home wins over that span.

The Cowboys' current situation is similar to those days.

In '91, the Cowboys went 11-5 and beat the Chicago Bears on the road in the playoffs before losing to the Detroit Lions in the second round, and won their first of three Super Bowls during the decade the next year. Last season, the Cowboys posted a 12-5 record and ended the career of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady when they won in the first round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the second. Now, they're seeking their first Super Bowl since those great Cowboys teams of the 90s.

The Cowboys next two home game are against the Giants and the Commanders. They also have the Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, and the Detroit Lions left to play at home so this current win streak at home will have several tough tests for the rest of the season.