Trolling The Nation for Cowboys vs Rams: A Fortyburger of Sadness

It’s Victory Monday, which means it’s time to take another leisurely stroll through the comments of football fans across the SB Nation network as they were watching the Dallas Cowboys stomp the Los Angeles Rams 43-20. That makes the Cowboys 5-2 on the year.
The early afternoon slot doesn’t always generate a ton of comments on the other blogs, so today’s TTN is a bit shorter than usual, but hopefully just as enjoyable.
So sit back and re-live Sunday’s game via the comments made by other football fans while watching the game, because Sunday domination calls for Monday celebration!
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|First Half
|Rams
|I think our defense can and will play good in this game.
|STLRAMFAN27 | 12:59 EDT
|Rams
|I feel like today is going to be a win.
|W2B1999 | 13:03 EDT
|Rams
|Sacks all day.
|Puka | 13:04 EDT
|Rams
|Dang, where’d the pass rush come from?
|delusionalramfanslosteve | 13:05 EDT
|(9:44) D.Prescott pass deep middle to J.Ferguson for 18 yards, TOUCHDOWN
Cowboys 7 - Rams 0
|Rams
|Should have been three and out. Now down seven.
|delusionalramfanslosteve | 13:10 EDT
|Rams
|Lol we are so bad.
|Danteslion | 13:11 EDT
|Rams
|You’ve got to be kidding.
|delusionalramfanslosteve | 13:20 EDT
|(5:22 - 1st) L.Havrisik 33 yard field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 7 - Rams 3
|Rams
|Rams D break don’t bend today.
|BrandonHansen | 13:27 EDT
|(0:43) B.Aubrey 58 yard field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 10 - Rams 3
|Rams
|Kickers never miss against us either lmao.
|BrandonHansen | 13:30 EDT
|Rams
|58 yard FG! Must be nice.
|oldfartramfan | 13:30 EDT
|(0:36) M.Stafford pass INTERCEPTED by D.Bland at LA 30. D.Bland for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 17 - Rams 3
|Rams
|Gonna be a long game folks.
|JerseyRamFan | 13:34 EDT
|Rams
|How did Stafford win a Super Bowl?
|joecoolio | 13:34 EDT
|Rams
|Horrible throw.
|RammingSpeed | 13:34 EDT
|49ers
|Rams/Cowboys is like a gerrymandered election. It looks 50/50 but the results are coming back 90/10.
|bignerd | 13:35 EDT
|Rams
|That wasn't even a great play. Stafford thought the defense was the offense.
|W2B1999 | 13:35 EDT
|Rams
|It's only the 1st Q and we've already abandoned the run. I'm tired of this same script.
|Ape Face | 13:38 EDT
|Rams
|Look on the bright side, Rams first round pick getting better.
|Avenger888 | 13:38 EDT
|They’ll probably give it up.
|Whothatbbbbb21 | 13:39 EDT
|Yeah, I know.
|Avenger888 | 13:40 EDT
|Eagles
|Meanwhile the Cowboys are destroying the Rams.
|nononono | 13:39 EDT
|Second Quarter
|Rams
|Mama said there'd be days like this....
|RamFan415 | 13:40 EDT
|Yeah, but it’s not s’posed to be every Sunday between September and January.
|BDARam | 13:40 EDT
|Rams
|How do you start the game with 2 sacks and they score aTD and then give them a free TD.
|tntram | 13:40 EDT
|Rams
|Avert the eyes... This is ugly.
|joecoolio | 13:41 EDT
|(13:39) LAR punt is BLOCKED by S.Williams, ball out of bounds in End Zone, SAFETY.
Cowboys 19 - Rams 3
|Rams
|REALLY!!!
|SGII | 13:42 EDT
|Rams
|Rams going for the complete breakdown. Offense, defense, and ST.
|BrandonHansen | 13:43 EDT
|Trifecta!
|Avenger888 | 13:43 EDT
|(13:39) LAR kicks 56 yards from LA 20 to DAL 24. K.Turpin pushed ob at LA 13 for 63 yards.
|Rams
|That special teams coach for the Cowboys looks good, I wonder if he would fit in at the Rams......
|mark banks | 13:44 EDT
|Rams
|It’s happening, we’re going after that #1 overall pick. I just hate it’s the Cowboys doing this to us, the only way it would worse if it’s the Santa Clara team.
|FrederickRams | 13:45 EDT
|Rams
|Looks like the Rams are tanking. Quite frankly I'd like to see McVay, Raheem, and Stafford gone next year.
|GHOT | 13:45 EDT
|Rams
|I really miss Bones.
|GoRamsandAngels | 13:45 EDT
|Seahawks
|Yeah the Rams are bad.
|Mookie Alexander | 13:45 EDT
|Someone tell the Week 1 Seahawks.
|djafrot | 13:48 EDT
|(12:45) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 26 - Rams 3
|Rams
|Well, opened up the rest of the season for non-football activities.
|Avenger888 | 13:46 EDT
|Rams
|McVay can't wait to get back home to his kiddo.
|DannyStone | 13:46 EDT
|Rams
|Game already over. Question now is can Dallas set the modern day record for most points.
|Avenger888 | 13:50 EDT
|Rams
|How many seasons does a SB buy a coach? Seriously think this guy is massively overrated. Would rather have Jim Bob Cooter.
|Det2LA | 13:50 EDT
|Rams
|The Cowboys blew out the Rams last time they played. I would've thought McVay prepared this team a little better. McVay needs to be gone next year. Along with Raheem and Stafford. I've never seen a SB winning coach regress so badly.
|GHOT | 13:51 EDT
|Got paid, got married, had a kid. Not the same guy. Not even close.
|MarkLZCran | 14:43 EDT
|(11:30) LAR punt
|Seahawks
|Hahaha...RAMS....Hahaha
|ChuckKnoxsGhost | 13:53 EDT
|Rams
|We’ll at least I played the Cowboys defense in my fantasy.
|FrederickRams | 13:53 EDT
|Eagles
|Meanwhile Dallas is embarrassing another NFL team. Bummer - I thought we’d come out amped up like that after Monday night.
|Time2Win | 13:53 EDT
|Rams
|We need to trade McVay before he completely destroys the narrative that he's an actual good coach. I'm sure there's another Les Snead out there!
|Det2LA | 13:54 EDT
|I think he already has destroyed that narrative. After today we will be 8-17 since the SB. That's .320.
|MarkLZCran | 14:42 EDT
|49ers
|Cowboys look better than us now. They would probably drop 40 on us if we meet again. Maybe we shouldn’t have talked so much crap after that game.
|nick_kerr_49_49 | 13:55 EDT
|Eagles
|Dallas 26, Rams 3, just five minutes into the second quarter? No big deal. Offensive genius Sean McVay will have the Rams up to 50 points by halftime. Right?
|Varjak76 | 13:56 EDT
|Rams
|LA hasn't looked competitive since the pick 6. The team doesn't even look like they are there.
|DannyStone | 13:57 EDT
|(6:19) D.Prescott pass short middle intended for S.McKeon INTERCEPTED
|Eagles
|Howell is playing against us how Dak usually plays against us.
|sk5250 | 14:02 EDT
|(5:19) M.Stafford sacked at LA 19 for -4 yards (M.Parsons). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-J.Lewis at LA 29. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling, and the play was REVERSED. M.Stafford pass incomplete.
|Rams
|Stafford gonna be on IR after this game.
|BrandonHansen | 14:05 EDT
|Rams
|Mock draft Szn.
|RAMNATION..LA..BOUND | 14:05 EDT
|Rams
|Time to go clean the bathroom and wash the dog.
|BDARam | 14:06 EDT
|Rams
|I didn't see us winning today. But I also didn't see this crap show happening. Lol. Thought we kept it somewhat close, but lose by 10 or so.
|nj_rams_fan | 14:07 EDT
|Rams
|I think McVay should be a full time dad.
|oldfartramfan | 14:07 EDT
|Rams
|Why can't the Rams just run simple quick slants to the WR and TE like Dallas keeps doing? McVay constantly has Stafford doing 7 step drops.
|Ape Face | 14:08 EDT
|LAR punt
|Rams
|Cowboys getting easy first downs. Rams can’t get one.
|BrandonHansen | 14:10 EDT
|Rams
|We can't even get a 1st down and Dallas keeps running basic plays to the TE for 1st downs
|Ape Face | 14:11 EDT
|(2:27) D.Prescott pass deep right to C.Lamb for 22 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 33 - Rams 3
|Rams
|You’d think the Rams might want to pay a little more attention to Lamb.
|Avenger888 | 14:14 EDT
|Rams
|Making Dak look like Joe Montana.
|BrandonHansen | 14:14 EDT
|49ers
|How did we struggle to beat the Rams? They look like a JV team out there.
|nick_kerr_49_49 | 14:14 EDT
|Rams
|Most of their yards are from passing. This is like losing in two hand touch football.
|LaRams&NyMets | 14:14 EDT
|Rams
|Put Rypien in Stafford gonna get hurt.
|LaRams&NyMets | 14:16 EDT
|Rams
|Mcvay is not sleeping enough due to the baby.
|RAMNATION..LA..BOUND | 14:16 EDT
|Rams
|Rams radio host...still upbeat.....holding out hope.
|LaRams&NyMets | 14:22 EDT
|Much can be said for legal pot!
|oldfartramfan | 14:25 EDT
|Rams
|A little humble pie will make you look inward. Might not night be what you want to see. It has to be acknowledged to make changes.
|Ramaha | 14:23 EDT
|Rams
|Make some trades before the deadline. Lower the cap for next year and gain picks.
|LaRams&NyMets | 14:24 EDT
|Rams
|Let me see, maybe trading Donald to Pittsburg, Kupp to Seattle, and Stafford anywhere. It sure couldn't hurt.
|Kdelgen | 14:27 EDT
|(0:04) R.Freeman up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Stafford pass is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
Cowboys 33 - Rams 9
|Rams
|A TD, that is neat. Good to see the team still trying, I suppose.
|DannyStone | 14:32 EDT
|End of Half
|Rams
|Stafford 2 away from NFL all time pick 6 lead!
|IdontGiveADamm | 14:37 EDT
|Seahawks
|All the Giants QBs look like a variation of Eli.
|Dmadgrass | 14:38 EDT
|Second Half
|Eagles
|Jalen has a huge turnover problem. Can’t deny it anymore.
|Philadelphia Eagles 521 | 14:49 EDT
|Seahawks
|Cowboys fans going to be gloating more than usual this week.
|80'sHawksfan | 14:51 EDT
|(11:29) M.Stafford pass short middle to B.Skowronek for 20 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 33 - Rams 17
|Rams
|Here we go! Comeback time Ramily!
|BDARam | 14:53 EDT
|Rams
|Just got home, how the heck have they allowed 33 points in 2 quarters ?
|TheGreatestShowOnTurf | 14:58 EDT
|Complete team effort: O, D and ST
|BDARam | 14:59 EDT
|(5:09) 4th & 1 at LAR 37: D.Prescott pass short right to B.Cooks to LA 32 for 5 yards.
|Rams
|Look at that, with a big lead Boys went for it on 4th down. McVay take note.
|GHOT | 15:06 EDT
|Rams
|The Cowboys' OL is playing a heck of a game as well from what I'm seeing, great pass protection for Dak.
|TheGreatestShowOnTurf | 15:07 EDT
|(1:32) B.Aubrey 27 yard field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 36 - Rams 17
|Fourth Quarter
|(13:24) 4th & 2: B.Rypien pass incomplete. Turnover on downs.
|Rams
|Rypien is absolutely terrible, where's Bennett ?
|TheGreatestShowOnTurf | 15:21 EDT
|NFI.
|oldfartramfan | 15:31 EDT
|Rams
|This game has been utter misery.
|BrandonHansen | 15:22 EDT
|(12:19) D.Prescott pass deep right to B.Cooks for 25 yards, TOUCHDOWN
Cowboys 43 - Rams 17
|Rams
|Oh look, a WR that runs straight down the field, I wonder what we could do with one like that......
|mark banks | 15:29 EDT
|Rams
|At least this will set the expectations, we shall draft in the top 10.
|TheGreatestShowOnTurf | 15:29 EDT
|Rams
|I never understood why we got rid of Brandin Cooks after his first round one year rental.
|BDARam | 15:30 EDT
|Rams
|Defense is bad. What can you do, only one stop on the INT, I believe.
|LaRams&NyMets | 15:32 EDT
|(10:55) E.Evans punts 59 yards to DAL 12, K.Turpin for 88 yards, TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty.
|Rams
|8-17 since the SB. This is starting to remind me of the Spagnola/Linehan years.
|MarkLZCran | 15:40 EDT
|(8:28) DAL punts
|Eagles
|What an embarrassment the Rams are..
|Rodeoj0nes000 | 15:42 EDT
|Rams
|Stafford turned the LA Rams into the LA Lions in just over a year. It's really unreal.
|W2B1999 | 15:42 EDT
|We won a SB with Stafford.
|TheGreatestShowOnTurf | 15:43 EDT
|And now we can't give him away. The Rams suck and they are in a really bad spot. Winning a SB two years ago does nothing for me right now.
|W2B1999 | 15:44 EDT
|Seahawks
|I don't care that it's the Cowboys, I'll never not love watching the Rams get embarrassed.
|sas1969 | 15:44 EDT
|(5:31) L.Havrisik 47 yard field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 43 - Rams 20
|(3:55) DAL punts
|Rams
|After this season? I seriously don't see McVay coming back and I'm serious. New baby, this guy has checked out like 4 weeks ago. No fire, no determination, no desire...nothing! Dude is shot.
|AztecaRamsFan99 | 15:53 EDT
|(2:00) LAR punt
|End of Game
|Rams
|McVay looks devastated.
|TheGreatestShowOnTurf | 15:59 EDT
|Eagles
|Nobody expects The Brotherly Sweep.
|jjsmith39 | 16:10 EDT
|The Bootie Scootie!
|CamdenSixers | 16:12 EDT
|No, just no.
|Phillysf | 16:13 EDT
|Eagles
|Dak is gonna torch this secondary.
|macjackforever | 16:17 EDT
|Rams
|This is a unique score so we are all in the record books. This is the first time a game ended 43-20. So there's that...
|LaRams&NyMets | 16:21 EDT
|Eagles
|Ugh, I didn't realize Dallas had a cupcake schedule coming up. Giants, Panthers, Wasteam
|Revenge of Weapon X | 16:26 EDT
