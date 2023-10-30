Trolling The Nation for Cowboys vs Rams: A Fortyburger of Sadness

First Half

Rams I think our defense can and will play good in this game.

STLRAMFAN27 | 12:59 EDT

Rams I feel like today is going to be a win.

W2B1999 | 13:03 EDT

Rams Sacks all day.

Puka | 13:04 EDT

Rams Dang, where’d the pass rush come from?

delusionalramfanslosteve | 13:05 EDT

(9:44) D.Prescott pass deep middle to J.Ferguson for 18 yards, TOUCHDOWN

Cowboys 7 - Rams 0

Rams Should have been three and out. Now down seven.

delusionalramfanslosteve | 13:10 EDT

Rams Lol we are so bad.

Danteslion | 13:11 EDT

Rams You’ve got to be kidding.

delusionalramfanslosteve | 13:20 EDT

(5:22 - 1st) L.Havrisik 33 yard field goal is GOOD

Cowboys 7 - Rams 3

Rams Rams D break don’t bend today.

BrandonHansen | 13:27 EDT

(0:43) B.Aubrey 58 yard field goal is GOOD

Cowboys 10 - Rams 3

Rams Kickers never miss against us either lmao.

BrandonHansen | 13:30 EDT

Rams 58 yard FG! Must be nice.

oldfartramfan | 13:30 EDT

(0:36) M.Stafford pass INTERCEPTED by D.Bland at LA 30. D.Bland for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Cowboys 17 - Rams 3

Rams Gonna be a long game folks.

JerseyRamFan | 13:34 EDT

Rams How did Stafford win a Super Bowl?

joecoolio | 13:34 EDT

Rams Horrible throw.

RammingSpeed | 13:34 EDT

49ers Rams/Cowboys is like a gerrymandered election. It looks 50/50 but the results are coming back 90/10.

bignerd | 13:35 EDT

Rams That wasn't even a great play. Stafford thought the defense was the offense.

W2B1999 | 13:35 EDT

Rams It's only the 1st Q and we've already abandoned the run. I'm tired of this same script.

Ape Face | 13:38 EDT

Rams Look on the bright side, Rams first round pick getting better.

Avenger888 | 13:38 EDT

They’ll probably give it up.

Whothatbbbbb21 | 13:39 EDT

Yeah, I know.

Avenger888 | 13:40 EDT

Eagles Meanwhile the Cowboys are destroying the Rams.

nononono | 13:39 EDT

Second Quarter

Rams Mama said there'd be days like this....

RamFan415 | 13:40 EDT

Yeah, but it’s not s’posed to be every Sunday between September and January.

BDARam | 13:40 EDT

Rams How do you start the game with 2 sacks and they score aTD and then give them a free TD.

tntram | 13:40 EDT

Rams Avert the eyes... This is ugly.

joecoolio | 13:41 EDT

(13:39) LAR punt is BLOCKED by S.Williams, ball out of bounds in End Zone, SAFETY.

Cowboys 19 - Rams 3

Rams REALLY!!!

SGII | 13:42 EDT

Rams Rams going for the complete breakdown. Offense, defense, and ST.

BrandonHansen | 13:43 EDT

Trifecta!

Avenger888 | 13:43 EDT

(13:39) LAR kicks 56 yards from LA 20 to DAL 24. K.Turpin pushed ob at LA 13 for 63 yards.

Rams That special teams coach for the Cowboys looks good, I wonder if he would fit in at the Rams......

mark banks | 13:44 EDT

Rams It’s happening, we’re going after that #1 overall pick. I just hate it’s the Cowboys doing this to us, the only way it would worse if it’s the Santa Clara team.

FrederickRams | 13:45 EDT

Rams Looks like the Rams are tanking. Quite frankly I'd like to see McVay, Raheem, and Stafford gone next year.

GHOT | 13:45 EDT

Rams I really miss Bones.

GoRamsandAngels | 13:45 EDT

Seahawks Yeah the Rams are bad.

Mookie Alexander | 13:45 EDT

Someone tell the Week 1 Seahawks.

djafrot | 13:48 EDT

(12:45) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Cowboys 26 - Rams 3

Rams Well, opened up the rest of the season for non-football activities.

Avenger888 | 13:46 EDT

Rams McVay can't wait to get back home to his kiddo.

DannyStone | 13:46 EDT

Rams Game already over. Question now is can Dallas set the modern day record for most points.

Avenger888 | 13:50 EDT

Rams How many seasons does a SB buy a coach? Seriously think this guy is massively overrated. Would rather have Jim Bob Cooter.

Det2LA | 13:50 EDT

Rams The Cowboys blew out the Rams last time they played. I would've thought McVay prepared this team a little better. McVay needs to be gone next year. Along with Raheem and Stafford. I've never seen a SB winning coach regress so badly.

GHOT | 13:51 EDT

Got paid, got married, had a kid. Not the same guy. Not even close.

MarkLZCran | 14:43 EDT

(11:30) LAR punt

Seahawks Hahaha...RAMS....Hahaha

ChuckKnoxsGhost | 13:53 EDT

Rams We’ll at least I played the Cowboys defense in my fantasy.

FrederickRams | 13:53 EDT

Eagles Meanwhile Dallas is embarrassing another NFL team. Bummer - I thought we’d come out amped up like that after Monday night.

Time2Win | 13:53 EDT

Rams We need to trade McVay before he completely destroys the narrative that he's an actual good coach. I'm sure there's another Les Snead out there!

Det2LA | 13:54 EDT

I think he already has destroyed that narrative. After today we will be 8-17 since the SB. That's .320.

MarkLZCran | 14:42 EDT

49ers Cowboys look better than us now. They would probably drop 40 on us if we meet again. Maybe we shouldn’t have talked so much crap after that game.

nick_kerr_49_49 | 13:55 EDT

Eagles Dallas 26, Rams 3, just five minutes into the second quarter? No big deal. Offensive genius Sean McVay will have the Rams up to 50 points by halftime. Right?

Varjak76 | 13:56 EDT

Rams LA hasn't looked competitive since the pick 6. The team doesn't even look like they are there.

DannyStone | 13:57 EDT

(6:19) D.Prescott pass short middle intended for S.McKeon INTERCEPTED

Eagles Howell is playing against us how Dak usually plays against us.

sk5250 | 14:02 EDT

(5:19) M.Stafford sacked at LA 19 for -4 yards (M.Parsons). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-J.Lewis at LA 29. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling, and the play was REVERSED. M.Stafford pass incomplete.

Rams Stafford gonna be on IR after this game.

BrandonHansen | 14:05 EDT

Rams Mock draft Szn.

RAMNATION..LA..BOUND | 14:05 EDT

Rams Time to go clean the bathroom and wash the dog.

BDARam | 14:06 EDT

Rams I didn't see us winning today. But I also didn't see this crap show happening. Lol. Thought we kept it somewhat close, but lose by 10 or so.

nj_rams_fan | 14:07 EDT

Rams I think McVay should be a full time dad.

oldfartramfan | 14:07 EDT

Rams Why can't the Rams just run simple quick slants to the WR and TE like Dallas keeps doing? McVay constantly has Stafford doing 7 step drops.

Ape Face | 14:08 EDT

LAR punt

Rams Cowboys getting easy first downs. Rams can’t get one.

BrandonHansen | 14:10 EDT

Rams We can't even get a 1st down and Dallas keeps running basic plays to the TE for 1st downs

Ape Face | 14:11 EDT

(2:27) D.Prescott pass deep right to C.Lamb for 22 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Cowboys 33 - Rams 3

Rams You’d think the Rams might want to pay a little more attention to Lamb.

Avenger888 | 14:14 EDT

Rams Making Dak look like Joe Montana.

BrandonHansen | 14:14 EDT

49ers How did we struggle to beat the Rams? They look like a JV team out there.

nick_kerr_49_49 | 14:14 EDT

Rams Most of their yards are from passing. This is like losing in two hand touch football.

LaRams&NyMets | 14:14 EDT

Rams Put Rypien in Stafford gonna get hurt.

LaRams&NyMets | 14:16 EDT

Rams Mcvay is not sleeping enough due to the baby.

RAMNATION..LA..BOUND | 14:16 EDT

Rams Rams radio host...still upbeat.....holding out hope.

LaRams&NyMets | 14:22 EDT

Much can be said for legal pot!

oldfartramfan | 14:25 EDT

Rams A little humble pie will make you look inward. Might not night be what you want to see. It has to be acknowledged to make changes.

Ramaha | 14:23 EDT

Rams Make some trades before the deadline. Lower the cap for next year and gain picks.

LaRams&NyMets | 14:24 EDT

Rams Let me see, maybe trading Donald to Pittsburg, Kupp to Seattle, and Stafford anywhere. It sure couldn't hurt.

Kdelgen | 14:27 EDT

(0:04) R.Freeman up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Stafford pass is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.

Cowboys 33 - Rams 9

Rams A TD, that is neat. Good to see the team still trying, I suppose.

DannyStone | 14:32 EDT

End of Half

Rams Stafford 2 away from NFL all time pick 6 lead!

IdontGiveADamm | 14:37 EDT

