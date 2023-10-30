 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs Rams: Week 8 game ball goes to Dallas’ quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was incredible on Sunday

By Matthew Holleran
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Coming out of their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys put another dominant performance on display Sunday afternoon. Dallas defeated the Rams 43-20 and controlled the game from the opening kick. Dallas dominated on both sides of the ball and earned their fourth victory of twenty or more points just eight weeks into the season.

There were multiple candidates for this week’s game ball, but we’re giving it to Dallas’ signal-caller Dak Prescott.

Prescott played his best game of the season on Sunday, completing 25 of 31 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Prescott’s Quarterback Rating of 133.7 was his highest of the year to date, and he finished the week top-four in the league in EPA+CPOE composite, EPA/Play, and CPOE.

Like he has been all season, Prescott was at his best on third down in Sunday’s matchup. The 30-year-old quarterback posted a remarkable 0.598 EPA+CPOE composite and a 1.146 EPA/Play on the down, both the best among all quarterbacks in the league.

