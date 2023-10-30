Coming out of their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys put another dominant performance on display Sunday afternoon. Dallas defeated the Rams 43-20 and controlled the game from the opening kick. Dallas dominated on both sides of the ball and earned their fourth victory of twenty or more points just eight weeks into the season.

There were multiple candidates for this week’s game ball, but we’re giving it to Dallas’ signal-caller Dak Prescott.

Prescott played his best game of the season on Sunday, completing 25 of 31 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Prescott’s Quarterback Rating of 133.7 was his highest of the year to date, and he finished the week top-four in the league in EPA+CPOE composite, EPA/Play, and CPOE.

Dak Prescott said that Brandin Cooks went up to Mike McCarthy and told him that a stutter and go would be a touchdown if he called it.



McCarthy called it, Dak threw it, Cooks caught it.



“He did exactly what he said he was going to do.” pic.twitter.com/mMCx3f2V6I — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 29, 2023

Dak Prescott ON A ROPE to Jake Ferguson!



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/a8oztCb4Uv — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 29, 2023

Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb is the best QB-WR duo in the NFC #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/iBlULtTLuP — Ernie (@es3_09) October 29, 2023

Like he has been all season, Prescott was at his best on third down in Sunday’s matchup. The 30-year-old quarterback posted a remarkable 0.598 EPA+CPOE composite and a 1.146 EPA/Play on the down, both the best among all quarterbacks in the league.