The Dallas Cowboys own a 5-2 record heading into week nine’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Only losing twice in seven games is a success in the NFL, and the Cowboys should be happy with what they have done through this point of the season. However, with the NFL trade deadline approaching on Tuesday, the front office should not simply be content with their current situation, as there is still a lot of work to be done for the team to secure the first seed in the NFC come playoff time.

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, October 31 at 4:00 pm ET. Once this passes, teams will be unable to make any trades throughout the rest of the season. Eagles GM Howie Roseman wasted no time making moves to try and improve the Eagles roster, trading with the Tennessee Titans last week for star safety Kevin Byard. Roseman and the Eagles front office have been one of the more aggressive teams in the league in acquiring talent, and it has undoubtedly paid off. The Eagles made the Super Bowl last season, and currently own a 7-1 record through their first eight games in 2023.

The Eagles aren’t the only contender in the NFC who has been aggressive near the deadline, as reports have come out that the San Francisco 49ers are heavily working the phones looking to add talent on defense.

The #49ers are "working the phones" at the trade deadline and looking to add at edge rusher and cornerback





The Cowboys are directly competing with both the 49ers and the Eagles for playoff seeding, and it is imperative that they keep up with them the rest of the season. However, team owner Jerry Jones previously made it known to media that the team would not be calling other team’s ahead of the deadline, and will only make a move if a good situation is brought to them.

Jerry Jones on the trade deadline: "I think it's fair, accurate to say that it doesn't look like we'll be doing anything but we've done it shorter notice than what we're dealing with here. Bottom line is it doesn't look like that we'll be doing anything."

The Cowboys should be in a win-now mentality in regards to the post-season, and they should be aggressive in moving future assets to acquire immediate talent to further their chances of winning in the present. The Cowboys could use help in the running game, as their remains a need for a power back to complement RB Tony Pollard. The Cowboys could also benefit from looking for more explosive playmakers at receiver, as WR Michael Gallup has looked inconsistent and incapable of elevating the offense. The Cowboys could use more depth at cornerback behind DaRon Bland and Stephon Gilmore. The team could use more depth at offensive line, with LT Tyron Smith’s health consistently in question and LT Chuma Edoga getting carted off against the Rams on Sunday.

While there are plenty of ways to look at improving the Cowboys roster, it just matters that they are aggressive in doing so. This year was hyped up to be different than years past. If the Cowboys go past the trade deadline without making any noteworthy trades while watching their rivals improve their teams, it will give off the feeling that this year is not so different than years past.