The final game of Week 8 in the NFL features the Las Vegas Raiders at the Detroit Lions. The Raiders are 3-4 on the year while the Lions are 5-2.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Lions are seven-point favorites at home.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Let’s see how the BTB staff picked the game.

Here are their thoughts on why they made their pick.

Dave Halprin: The Lions suddenly looked vulnerable as last week they got blown out. This week they recover at home against a Raiders squad that is streaky, but dropped a game to the Bears last week. Lions cover at home.

Matt Holleran: I think the Lions 22-point loss to the Ravens last week showed that they aren’t ready to be considered among the NFL’s elite teams just yet. That being said, tonight they are going up against a Raiders team that even with Jimmy Garoppolo back is not very good. The Raiders’ offense has scored the third-fewest points in the league, scoring more than 20 points just one time. Detroit’s defense should be able to keep Vegas’ offense in check and score enough to get a win. Give me the Lions to win 23-16 in a relatively boring game.

RJ Ochoa: The Lions have had a long time to think about their frustrating loss to the Ravens last week. Couple that with the idea that the Raiders just aren’t very good, this seems pretty straightforward. Give me Detroit in a stress-free affair. Also, how cool is it to get a primetime game at Ford Field?!

Tom Ryle: I’m hesitant to make the logical call, but the Lions actually look to be headed somewhere, while the Raiders seem on a course to nowhere. Dan Campbell is doing a great job, even if the team probably needs another year or two. I’ll take the Lions by ten.

David Howman: I’ve long been a believer in these Dan Campbell Lions and their loss to a really great Ravens team hasn’t changed that one bit. The Raiders aren’t exactly that good of a team in their own right, and I expect a fiery Lions team to come out and win something like 44-13.

OCC: The Lions got pummeled 38-6 by the Ravens last week while the Raiders got manhandled by the Bears (the BEARS!) last week 30-12, and it’s not clear which beatdown was worse. The wheels are coming off in Vegas (Renfrow on the trade block, Adams unhappy) so I’m going with the home team Lions on this one, but who at the NFL thought this would be a good MNF matchup?

Brian Martin: This matchup on Monday Night Football is a no-brainer. The Las Vegas Raiders are bad, really bad. They are quite possibly the worst team in the entire league. This could be the Detroit Lions easiest victory all season.