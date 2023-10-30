Happy Halloween! Or in football world, Happy 2023 NFL Trade Deadline Day!

Tuesday is indeed the deadline for NFL teams to make any trades for the remainder of this season which means if the Dallas Cowboys want to do anything then it is going to happen before 4 PM ET on Tuesday.

Up to this point the Cowboys have insisted that they have no real intentions of getting involved in the trade market, but deadlines make deals and that is where we are.

This post will serve as our official tracker for everything you need to know about the Cowboys and how involved they are or are not in terms of potential trades. We will link all relevant points of news and rumors so that you stay up to date.

For what it is worth, the Cowboys made a trade a week before the deadline last year so they are not completely against the idea. But given that Dallas has already dealt their fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round picks for the 2024 NFL Draft (get caught up on all of the trades they have made in the last year and change right here) that does tend to make things feel a bit less probable.

Let’s hurry up and wait.

Dallas Cowboys trade news and rumors

Notable trades around the NFL that impact the Cowboys