The Dallas Cowboys returned to action after their bye week and were ready and rested. From the opening whistle, the Cowboys raced past the Los Angeles Rams to an early lead and never looked back. Sunday’s game felt over by halftime. Dallas’ defense grounded the Rams’ passing attack, and the Dallas offense had a flurry of points and touchdowns.

Here is your fantasy recap of Sunday’s game.

QB - Dak Prescott 38 Fantasy points on Yahoo, 36 Fantasy points on Sleeper

Dak Prescott was exceptional against the Los Angeles Rams. Prescott averaged nearly ten yards per attempt (9.8). A critical factor in that statistic was the offense enabling Prescott to drive the ball downfield more. Prescott attempted 11 passes more than 10 yards downfield and completed eight per Next Gen Stats.

Dak finds a wide open CeeDee Lamb and the first half domination continues for the @dallascowboys!



: FOX pic.twitter.com/goHgLLOfnG — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2023

Prescott’s four passing touchdowns are twice as many as he’s had in any game this season. Prescott’s improvisation and mobility kept the Cowboys moving and led to one of his four touchdown passes. Sunday marked Prescott’s first 300-yard passing game of the season, and he completed a pass to seven different receivers. Prescott did throw one interception off a deflected pass, but otherwise, he had a terrific day.

RB - Tony Pollard 6 Fantasy points on Yahoo, 6 Fantasy points on Sleeper

Tony Pollard is perhaps the only Dallas Cowboy who didn’t light up the fantasy scoreboard in Sunday’s game. Pollard’s disappointing day can be attributed to a few factors. First, Pollard usage was lower than expected. He was given 12 carries and got 53 yards. He appeared close to breaking a big run a few times but was tackled by the shoestrings. Secondly, despite Prescott getting many of his receivers involved, Pollard saw just one target in the passing game, which he caught for two yards.

His lone target was a season-low, and unsurprisingly, so were his six total fantasy points. Lastly, it also didn’t help that Dallas was so far ahead in the game that Pollard was pulled out late in favor of Rico Dowdle.

WR - CeeDee Lamb 42 Fantasy points on Yahoo, 43 Fantasy points on Sleeper | Brandin Cooks 13 Fantasy points on Yahoo, 14 Fantasy points on Sleeper

We’ve seen it with A.J. Brown, and now we’re seeing it with CeeDee Lamb. When a top receiver asks for the ball in the coming weeks, he will get it. Lamb was targeted by Dak Prescott 14 times on his 31 attempts for a monster 45% target share. Lamb torched the Rams for 12 receptions, 158 yards and two touchdowns. What Lamb did against Los Angeles is precisely why he was projected to be a first-round pick in fantasy leagues. Hopefully, the Cowboys have learned the obvious and know to give the ball to your best receivers and let them do the work.

Also, opposite of CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks may be starting to emerge as the second receiver in the offense. Though he only had four targets, that was one more than Michael Gallup. Plus, Cooks had a carry for the second consecutive game and found the end zone for the second time in as many games.

TE - Jake Ferguson 14 Fantasy points on Yahoo, 14 Fantasy points on Sleeper

Jake Ferguson has caught everything coming his way lately. Though only sometimes showing up in the fantasy scoreboard, Ferguson has been a very efficient receiver. He has a perfect catch rate over the last four games, having gone 15 for 15 on his targets.

The highlight of Ferguson’s performance was a fingertip catch down the seam in the red zone that got the Cowboys going. Dallas scored touchdowns on two of their four red zone trips, but the key to improving in that area could be Ferguson. We’ll wait for the official numbers, but Ferguson likely out-snapped the other tight ends in the red zone by a considerable margin. Ferguson’s fantasy ceiling may be back on the climb after this game if the Cowboys’ red zone issues can be a thing of the past with this performance by Ferguson and Prescott.

DEF/ST - 30 Fantasy points on Yahoo, 19 Fantasy points on Sleeper

Last week, I suggested sitting the Dallas defense against the Rams. That one’s on me. The Cowboys took advantage of a reworked Rams offensive line and made Matthew Stafford’s day a mess. The Cowboys recorded two sacks and could have had another if not for a Micah Parsons strip-sack being overturned by official review.

PICK SIX



The @dallascowboys take it away from Stafford!!



: FOX pic.twitter.com/OFipyf2MdF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2023

The Cowboys defense found the end zone again this season. DaRon Bland’s pick-six of Stafford marks his third this season. Additionally, Bland and the defense rendered the Rams’ offensive playmakers non-existent. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua combined for 13 fantasy points on seventeen targets.

The third phase of the Cowboys also contributed on the scoreboard when Sam Williams blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. Lastly, KaVontae Turpin hit the jets on the Rams’ special teams unit, tallying up 88 return yards, and could have a return touchdown if not for a penalty on Nashon Wright. The defense and special teams feasted on the Rams.

Kicker - Brandon Aubrey 13 Fantasy points on Yahoo, 13 Fantasy points on Sleeper

Brandon Aubrey keeps rolling along. Aubrey is still perfect after Sunday’s game, now having made all 18 of his field goal attempts. Aubrey made a field goal from 58 yards with ease that might have been good from 68 yards. Aubrey also converted on all of his extra-point tries.

Everything looks easy for him at this point in the season. You’d never guess he was a rookie or recently converted to a kicker from an MLS soccer player. The USFL champion has found his stride and looks like a Pro Bowl-caliber kicker. Aubrey has the fifth-most fantasy points among kickers.