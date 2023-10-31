We are officially past 4pm ET on Halloween which means that the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. I regret to inform you that the Dallas Cowboys did not do a single thing.

In addition to sneaking pieces of candy in we spent Tuesday tracking all relevant information ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. There were plenty of moves made across the league, but not a single inkling of one on behalf of America’s Team.

It feels safe to say that most would agree that there are five contending teams in the NFC as the calendar turns to November. The Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys appear to be the five best in the conference.

Of those five, four of them added at least one player before the deadline. The Cowboys were the lone team who did not.

Here is what you need to know about those moves since they will have some bearing on the Cowboys. From our tracker:

Philadelphia Eagles traded with Tennessee Titans for S Kevin Byard

Philadelphia gave up: 2024 5th, 2024 6th, Terrell Edmunds

New York Giants traded away DL Leonard Williams to Seattle Seahawks

New York received: 2024 2nd, 2025 5th

Note : Dallas hosts New York in Week 10 and Seattle in Week 13

Note : Dallas hosts New York in Week 10 and Seattle in Week 13

Washington Commanders traded away DE Montez Sweat to Chicago Bears

Washington received: 2024 2nd

Washington Commanders traded away DE Chase Young to San Francisco 49ers

Washington received: 2024 compensatory 3rd

Note: Dallas hosts Washington in Week 12 (Thanksgiving) and visits them in Week 18

Note: Dallas hosts Washington in Week 12 (Thanksgiving) and visits them in Week 18

Detroit Lions traded with Cleveland Browns for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones

Detroit gave up: 2025 6th

The Eagles also made an additional trade on Monday, but it was more of a late-round pick swap that does not have the same significance as these deals. Ultimately though they, like the other teams mentioned, were active.

What’s more is that even the New York Giants and Washington Commanders bettered their positions for the future by waving the white flag on this season and accruing draft capital for (in their minds) brighter days down the road. Of all divisional teams and ones who stand the best chance to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, the Dallas Cowboys were the only group to sit back and not get involved at all.

To be fair the Cowboys have made trades this calendar year. Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks, Trey Lance and Noah Igbinoghene all landed on the roster by way of trade. In fact it was these deals that likely led to Dallas relaxing a bit more up to the deadline given that they involved 2024 NFL Draft capital.

But moves in the past did not inhibit the top groups from adding even more to their roster in hopes of it all paying off in the proper way this year, which is a frustrating thing for some fans.

However you feel, the time has come and gone. This is basically the group until the offseason.