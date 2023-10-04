Things get very serious for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, No longer will they be playing teams they are expected to beat. This week they get one of the current Super Bowl favorites for the season so far, the San Francisco 49ers. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys coming into the game as 3.5-point underdogs.

All Cowboys fans know that the 49ers have ended the Cowboys season two years running in the playoffs, once in the Wild Card Round, and once in the Divisional Round. The Cowboys need a win against the Niners just to prove to themselves they can do it. Plus, it could have a bearing on playoff positioning at the end of the year.

So we have two questions this week. One is if you are confident in the direction of the team, and two is will Dallas beat San Francisco on Sunday night.

Make your vote then hit the comments and let us know your reasons.

