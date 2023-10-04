The Dallas Cowboys got back in the win column last week after dismantling the New England Patriots 38-3, to improve to 3-1 on the season. This week the Cowboys take on their longtime rivals, the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Here’s where the Cowboys and 49ers stand in terms of health after today’s injury report.

#Cowboys injury report (Wednesday) vs. 49ers includes lots of veteran rest days. pic.twitter.com/LbCp1mRQiB — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 4, 2023

Zack Martin left Sunday’s game against the Patriots early. Martin was limited in last week’s practices with an ankle injury. He was held out of Wednesday’s practice; this time with what has been described as a thigh injury. The injury isn’t considered too severe, but it bears monitoring as the week progresses.

Additionally, Micah Parsons was limited today. Parsons exited and re-entered the game on Sunday and was in visible discomfort during the game. He was scaled back in practice with what he is being characterized as a knee injury. As of now, doesn’t seem like something that would prevent him from playing against San Francisco.

Among those listed as DNP is Tyron Smith. Jerry Jones said Monday that Tyron Smith would be iffy to play against the 49ers. Smith has missed the last two games with a knee injury. The hope is that he ramps up to a practice later in the week, but a limited practice due to rest in some capacity to start the week is getting off on the right foot.

Furthermore, the Cowboys gave several players a day of rest. CeeDee Lamb, Demarcus Lawrence, Jonathan Hankins, and Stephon Gilmore were given the day off. Plus, Peyton Hendershot was limited in Wednesday’s practice and running back Rico Dowdle, who also left Sunday’s game with a bruised hip, did not practice on Wednesday.

Damone Clark and Malik Hooker were both limited on Wednesday.

Mike McCarthy also noted that while eligible, a couple of players will not have their 21-day practice window opened just yet.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said neither CB Nahshon Wright (ankle) nor OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder) will have his 21-day practice window activated this week. Both are on IR with injuries that are not season-ending. pic.twitter.com/JtTeB7f7Tm — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 4, 2023

For the 49ers, they begin the week somewhat roughed up. Jon Feliciano sat out in practice still in recovery from a concussion. Elijah Mitchell did not practice with a knee injury. Also not practicing for San Francisco was Dre Greenlaw and Charvarius Ward. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited along with fellow receiver Jauan Jennings.