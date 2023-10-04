The Cowboys face immense pressure to beat the 49ers in their matchup on Sunday. It is no secret that the Niners have had Dallas’ number in recent memory, eliminating them from the playoffs the last two seasons. Specifically, quarterback Dak Prescott faces pressure to step up and perform well.

Prescott has faced heavy criticism for his past two performances against the 49ers. Specifically, many people attribute last year’s division round loss to his poor performance. He threw two critical interceptions that swayed the momentum of the game in San Francisco’s favor.

In both losses, Dak Prescott failed to reach 300 passing yards, the team failed to score 20 points, and he threw three interceptions. The stout San Francisco defense has had Prescott’s number to say the least.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota asked Prescott about the feeling he had following their loss to the 49ers. Prescott gave a stern answer.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was asked after today’s game about the feeling he had last season after Dallas’ playoff loss to the 49ers. Prescott: “It’s obvious. I mean, we’re so far past that, to be honest with you, that’s obvious. You just want to piss me off going into this week,… pic.twitter.com/pb4KktOAKy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 2, 2023

“It’s obvious. I mean, we’re so far past that, to be honest with you, that’s obvious. You just want to piss me off going into this week, and I appreciate that. I do actually. I do. I appreciate that. I appreciate that.”

