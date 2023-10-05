You wouldn’t know it based on their record since then, but the Dallas Cowboys have really been struggling since the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. To be clear, the Cowboys have won 15 regular season games against six losses since last year began, and what is perhaps most amazing about it, despite the fact that the team had a 4-1 record without Dak Prescott, is that not once have they fielded their intended offensive line.

It was just a year and a half ago that Dallas selected Tyler Smith in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and envisioned a world where he would take over for the departing (at the time) Connor Williams at left guard. This never had a chance to properly develop as Tyron Smith was injured before the season began and Tyler had to kick out to tackle.

Amazingly, Tyron managed to fight his way back and return to the team late last year but right when he did right tackle Terence Steele was lost to injury. Ever the team player, Tyron slid out to right tackle, Tyler stayed at left, and the season ended against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas is set to visit the Bay Area for the first time since the fateful Divisional Round, and when they do so, they are reportedly going to be in the best shape possible along the offensive line.

The Cowboys are expected to have all 5 starting offensive linemen together on Sunday, the first time in the Tyler Smith era

We are still early in the week so it is understandable if you want to keep holding your breath, but signs have been pointing to proper health for the Cowboys offensive linemen.

Through only four games the group has seen every intended starter except for Terence Steele miss at least some time. Obviously this was not by design, but it seems that they ultimately got to the biggest game the club will have played in the regular season in quite some time in the best shape possible. The Dallas Morning News reported on Thursday that the Cowboys are expected to field all five of their intended starters.

Update: Cowboys expect to have their starting offensive line together for first time Sunday since the 2021 season. They are preparing to face 49ers with combination of LT Tyron Smith, LG Tyler Smith, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Zack Martin and RT Terence Steele. https://t.co/7XVRo2lyPa — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 5, 2023

As noted this, should it actually come to pass, will be the first time since Dallas drafted Tyler Smith that he becomes the final infinity stone on the gauntlet upon the hand of Thanos. Michael Gehlken also noted that Tyler and Tyron have never taken a regular season snap next to one another.

Again, if you could have picked any time for this to happen, a road game against the San Francisco 49ers is the best choice possible. This is a massive game for Dallas in terms of proving a lot (to themselves as well as the world) and has the potential to linger as a tiebreaker should these two teams realize their potential as far as the playoffs are concerned.