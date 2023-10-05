On Thursday the Dallas Cowboys returned to practice for their second practice of the week ahead of their game against the San Francisco 49ers. In their preparation, the Cowboys gave several players a day of rest on Wednesday, and many returned to the practice field today. Here is where the Cowboys stand regarding their injury status after Thursday’s practice.

Great news for Thursday’s practice as Tyron Smith, returned to practice. He practiced in full and it’s a good sign for a player who Jerry Jones previously said was “iffy” to play Sunday. The 49ers boast an excellent pass rush and Smith’s skill, and expertise will be needed. Additionally, Micah Parsons was limited with a knee injury but doesn’t seem to be anything serious as of now. Today marks the first time the Dallas preferred starting offensive line has practiced together since before the start of last season.

Veterans Zack Martin and CeeDee Lamb returned to practice in a full capacity after being given the day off yesterday. Also worth mentioning, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was off the injury report entirely. Running back Rico Dowdle also practiced with no limitations after sitting out yesterday tending to a hip injury. The only player who did not practice on the team’s active roster was Peyton Hendershot nursing an ankle injury.