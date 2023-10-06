The Dallas Cowboys stopped the bleeding in Week 4, both on the field and among the fanbase. After the first two weeks of the season the Cowboys were flying high, and the fanbase was right there with them. After the first couple of weeks the confidence in the direction of the franchise was very high, topping out at 97% after the Jets game.

Then came the debacle in the desert. When Dallas went to Arizona and looked horrible against them, losing in Week 3, confidence dropped down to 46%. But a dominant rebound game against the Patriots has changed the tide and now 80% of fans have confidence in the direction of the franchise once again.

Beating the Patriots is all well and good. Hitting 3-1 on the season is a nice start. But now the Cowboys face their biggest challenge of the year. They travel west to face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. So how does the fanbase feel about the possibility of winning that game? 51% of the respondents in our poll think the Cowboys have what it takes to bring home a victory.

That’s almost a perfect split down the middle. We’ll see which side is right after Sunday night.

For now, hit the comments and let us know which way you voted, and why?

