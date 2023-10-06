Thankfully, the Dallas Cowboys came out in Week 4 and took care of business against the New England Patriots. The Cowboys couldn’t afford to follow up their Week 3 disaster with another loss, and they didn’t as they pummeled the Patriots 38-3.

Now they face their biggest test of the season so far. They travel to the Bay Area to take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys as 3.5-point underdogs to the 49ers.

We’ve spent a lot of time breaking down this game this week, so we’ll look elsewhere for some picks. Let’s see what some other sites say about the game.

NFL.com

Strange things happen sometimes, but I don’t think you beat this 49ers team by being one of the worst red-zone offenses in the league. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they rank 30th in that category entering this highly anticipated matchup. I know the sample size is relatively small, but even if Dallas is a bit better in that area on Sunday, is that going to be enough against Nick Bosa and Co.? Jerry Jones was right this week when he called the 49ers the best. 49ers 23-17

The Cowboys are underdogs and it feels like most pundits are taking the 49ers to win and cover.

Bleacher Report

Four of our experts picked the 49ers to cover, but Gagnon can’t ignore the hook (.5). “It wouldn’t blow my mind if the red-hot 49ers pulled away and covered, but I have to use that hook to my advantage considering how closely matched these teams are. These clubs battled close in the last two matchups, and Dallas might be due to flip the script after falling in both,” Gagnon said. “I also wonder when the clock will strike midnight on Brock Purdy. This seems like an obvious potential spot for that. Either way, it looks and feels like a field-goal game.” Score Prediction: 49ers 28, Cowboys 24

Here we have some split over the 49ers covering. The DraftKings Sportsbook line of +3.5 for Dallas gives that range just outside of a field goal. That might be just enough to take Dallas to cover.

CBS Sports

This is the game of the week, a rematch of San Francisco’s playoff victory last week. The 49ers are rolling right now and the Cowboys are coming off a beatdown of the Patriots. But this is a tough task on the road. Look for the 49ers to get the best of it again as Christian McCaffrey continues his MVP play. Pick: 49ers 26, Cowboys 20

Another close score, but the 49ers win and cover.

Sporting News

The Cowboys’ defense is trying to keep from wilting too much against the run and has held up Ok on the back end without Trevon Diggs. But facing Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers’ elite rushing attack is a bad draw for them again. The 49ers’ defense can also take advantage of swarming a compressed offense around Dak Prescott. The Cowboys’ offensive line injuries don’t do them any favors, either. Pick: 49ers win 27-17 and cover the spread.

Basically, most pundits have the 49ers winning and covering the spread.

The group of BTB writers that are predicting games this season are below. We used Tallysight to predict each game for Week 5 of the NFL.