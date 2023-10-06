On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboy appeared as healthy as they have been in a very long. All five starting offensive lineman were on the field for the Dallas Cowboys and practiced together for the first time since 2021. The prospect of Tyler Smith and Tyron Smith playing at left tackle and left guard respectively has the second year pro excited.

Cowboys LG Tyler Smith on potentially playing his first game at left guard with Tyron Smith at left tackle (Tyron played RT last year when he came back from injury): “Tyron’s reputation speaks for itself. He’s obviously a big, powerful dude, so you know on them B blocks on… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 6, 2023

Keeping the offensive line healthy and intact is a very important factor in the prolonged success of this year’s Cowboys team. In the more immediate sense, being able to field their complete offensive against the San Francisco 49ers is paramount. The 49ers are one the best defensive units in the NFL and Dallas having their starting five lineman couldn’t come at a better time. Here is where the Cowboys roster stands regarding their availability for Sunday’s game.

Here is the Cowboys’ full injury report for Sunday vs. 49ers. LB Damone Clark (shoulder) is questionable. TE Peyton Hendershot (shoulder) to miss a second straight game. https://t.co/XveMRn4OUB pic.twitter.com/Qf4efAGwH7 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 6, 2023

As mentioned the offensive line is as strong as ever. Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Tyler Biadasz have no injury designation, and barring a late setback, all should take the field against San Francisco.

Furthermore on defense, Micah Parsons carries no injury designation and will be good to go Sunday. Linebacker Damone Clark is questionable but should play. The only player who trended downward and won’t be available this weekend is Peyton Hendershot. Hendershot did not practice all week and hasn’t been able to return to practice after sustaining an ankle injury.

49ers injury report for Week 5 vs. Cowboys:



OUT

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)



Questionable

C Jon Feliciano (concussion) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 6, 2023

For the 49ers, Jon Feliciano has not practiced all week and has been ruled as questionable with a concussion. Elijah Mitchell also has not practiced this week and is out this Sunday.