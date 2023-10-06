 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys injury report: Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Rico Dowdle will play

The lastest news on Cowboys injuries.

By LP Cruz
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboy appeared as healthy as they have been in a very long. All five starting offensive lineman were on the field for the Dallas Cowboys and practiced together for the first time since 2021. The prospect of Tyler Smith and Tyron Smith playing at left tackle and left guard respectively has the second year pro excited.

Keeping the offensive line healthy and intact is a very important factor in the prolonged success of this year’s Cowboys team. In the more immediate sense, being able to field their complete offensive against the San Francisco 49ers is paramount. The 49ers are one the best defensive units in the NFL and Dallas having their starting five lineman couldn’t come at a better time. Here is where the Cowboys roster stands regarding their availability for Sunday’s game.

As mentioned the offensive line is as strong as ever. Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Tyler Biadasz have no injury designation, and barring a late setback, all should take the field against San Francisco.

Furthermore on defense, Micah Parsons carries no injury designation and will be good to go Sunday. Linebacker Damone Clark is questionable but should play. The only player who trended downward and won’t be available this weekend is Peyton Hendershot. Hendershot did not practice all week and hasn’t been able to return to practice after sustaining an ankle injury.

For the 49ers, Jon Feliciano has not practiced all week and has been ruled as questionable with a concussion. Elijah Mitchell also has not practiced this week and is out this Sunday.

