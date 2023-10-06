 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

[UPDATE] Ex-Cowboy Randy Gregory traded to the 49ers ahead of Sunday night's matchup

The Cowboys and 49ers game took a strange twist when ex-Cowboy Randy Gregory ended up in San Francisco.

By Brandon_Loree Updated
/ new
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

[UPDATE] It has now been confirmed that Randy Gregory will not play on Sunday night.

Just when you thought the storylines around Sunday night’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers couldn’t get any better, the Denver Broncos are trading outside linebacker Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos are changing their minds after it was reported this week that Gregory was to be outright released from the team. The news likely sparked conversations to get the deal done.

Famously, Gregory’s time in Dallas ended in strange circumstances surrounding contract negotiations that had him walking away from the Cowboys, then landing him with the Broncos on a five-year, $70 million deal.

His first season in Denver was plagued by injuries, resulting in him missing 11 games. Under a new head coach and defensive coordinator, the Broncos decided to let Gregory go and play their younger players.

Gregory’s production in Denver didn’t match the contract, as he had just three sacks and 21 total tackles. However, him landing with the 49ers might be the best scenario for the ultra-talented pass rusher.

Historically, players acquired days before a game aren’t usually active. Baker Mayfield was the exception to the rule last year in Los Angeles when he played against the Las Vegas Raiders two days after joining the team. Well, it looks like Gregory might be joining the exclusive club.

Playing quarterback is one thing, but if there were any position in the NFL where someone could come in with little preparation and be effective in a game under these circumstances, it would be rushing the passer.

The Cowboys should have their starting five linemen together for the first time all season, so Gregory’s presence should be a non-factor as they’ll be more worried about All-Pro Nick Bosa. However, the former Cowboy could be motivated to wreck the game against his former team.

We’ll see if Gregory is officially playing when the inactive reports come out Sunday night, but it is certainly another piece of the 49ers puzzle the offense will be preparing for.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2023 NFL Week 5

View all 30 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys