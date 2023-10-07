There is no running from it. This is a big week for the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday night Dallas will do their best to avenge their last two playoff losses although a regular-season win against the San Francisco 49ers will hardly make up for season-ending ones over each of the last two years. At the end of the day this is a game for the Cowboys against a team they have struggled to beat, so finding a way to do so would say a lot about the growth that they have made.

Most oddsmakers believe that Dallas will fall short in their attempt as the Cowboys are underdogs. How could they not be, though? The 49ers have looked unstoppable so far this season and have the benefit of the doubt specifically against the Cowboys.

We will never be able to predict the future but thanks to modern technology we can at least try. If you did not know, every week we run a simulation for the upcoming Dallas Cowboys game using Madden 24 and were very excited to see how this week turned out.

You can watch the entire simulation below. It has the Cowboys winning 27-19!

Notable statistics from Madden’s Cowboys/49ers simulation:

Dak Prescott: 15 of 20, 211 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Tony Pollard: 15 carries, 122 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

Touchdowns caught by Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup (who had 76 yards)

Micah Parsons: 1.5 sacks (DeMarcus Lawrence shared it)

Osa Odighizuwa: 1 sack

DaRon Bland: 1 interception

Truth be told this was a pretty dramatic game for the Cowboys. As noted Prescott threw two interceptions and the 49ers kept things close throughout the entire game. It is a video game, and therefore not perfect which was evident at one point when Dak hit Brandin Cooks for a huge gain with nobody around him, but a glitch of sorts saw Cooks drop the ball for no apparent reason.

I’m not lying in saying that this game was tense. Simply watching the video game version of the contest unfold had me on the edge of my seat and obviously we are all hoping for results along these lines on Sunday.

In case you are curious here is how Madden has seen things each week of the season so far with the actual on-field outcomes.

Madden predictions this season and game result:

Week 1: Madden predicted Cowboys win 23-20, Cowboys won 40-0

Week 2: Madden predicted Cowboys win 27-14, Cowboys won 30-10

Week 3: Madden predicted Cowboys win 14-7, Cowboys lost 28-16

Week 4: Madden predicted Cowboys win 41-14, Cowboys won 38-3

To date Madden has not predicted a score correctly for the Cowboys but the game did have Dallas blowing out the New England Patriots last week and that did come to pass.

Here’s hoping that Madden is showing us what is actually going to happen this week.