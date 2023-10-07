When the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, we’ll all be rooting for a Cowboys victory, but there is a way to add a little more spice to the game. Prop bets!

DraftKing Sportsbook has a dizzying array of interesting prop bets for the game, so we’ll take a look at a few to try and get an idea of how the game may go.

First, a brief primer on the odds:

All the betting odds at North American sportsbooks are based around a bet of $100. A plus sign (positive odds) indicates your profit on a bet of $100, while a minus sign (negative odds) indicates the amount you would have to bet for a $100 profit. So, a +200 line means that, should the sports bettor win, they receive $200 profit for every $100 they wager (plus their original $100 back). If the wager had a minus sign (i.e. -200), it would mean that the sports bettors will earn $100 profit for every $200 they wager.

Brock Purdy under 245.5 passing yards (-115)

We’re taking the under here for two reasons. One, the Cowboys defense, especially the secondary can be stingy with the passing yards. Two, the 49ers will probably target the Cowboys on the ground until it’s proven they can stop Christian McCaffrey and the others.

Dak Prescott over .5 interceptions (-135)

Brock Purdy over .5 interceptions (+124)

We’re taking both the overs here. The game script will probably have the Cowboys having to push the ball down field in a close game, and Prescott will get loose with one for an interception. Brock Purdy doesn’t have an interception yet this year, so the law of averages says he’ll have one soon. Plays, he’s gotten away with quite a few turnover-worthy throws, but the Cowboys secondary won’t miss their chance.

Christian McCaffrey over 78.5 rush yards (-115)

Taking the over here. The Cowboys have done a lot to improve their run defense, and they have bottled up McCaffrey before. But he is just having an amazing season so far, and the 49ers will ride him as long as they can in this game. The sheer volume of touches will get him the yards.

Dak Prescott over 12.5 rush yards (-125)

The Cowboys will have to pull out all the stops here, and that will include using Dak Prescott’s legs. Dak will have a few planned runs, plus a few scrambles that will give him the over.

Where do you land on these prop bets? Hit the comments and let us know if you’d take the over or under.

