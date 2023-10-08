Cowboys vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We’ve finally made it. The game we’ve been waiting on. All Cowboys fans are tired of hearing about losing to the 49ers in the playoffs for two straight years (sorry about saying it again). So when the schedule came out for 2023, this was the game all Dallas fans circled. The day to finally get revenge on the 49ers.

Sounds good, only one issue - the 49ers are really good. In fact, DraftKings Sportsbook has the 49ers as 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys. So the Cowboys will need their ‘A’ game to pull off the upset in California.

It’s no secret the Cowboys have made moves to be ready for the 49ers. They’ve added beef in the middle of the line in order to combat the skills of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and the 49ers running game. They felt like they got out-physicaled before.

Dallas also has their new Texas Coast offense, with its quick passing game. That will surely benefit them against a stellar Niners defensive line. Dak Prescott seems to be on a personal mission to beat the 49ers on Sunday night, but let’s hope he is efficient while in control. Turnovers have been an issue versus the 49ers.

Let’s check the game info.

Cowboys at 49ers game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Oct. 8, 2023

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Location: San Francisco, CA - Levi’s Stadium

TV channel: NBC

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | San Francisco SiriusXM 85 or 226 SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 83 or 227 SXM App

Streaming: NBC Sports, Sling

Cowboys record: (3-1)

49ers record: (4-0)

Odds: Dallas +3.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 24 - 49ers 23

Enemy blog: Niners Nation

