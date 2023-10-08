Filed under: NFL Week 5 (2023) early games live discussion Check out some Sunday NFL action. By David Halprin@dave_halprin Oct 8, 2023, 11:45am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NFL Week 5 (2023) early games live discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images The Cowboys play in a big one tonight, so check out some other NFL games while you wait. This is an open thread for game chat. More From Blogging The Boys Cowboys at 49ers: Writer predictions for Sunday Night Football showdown NFC East preview: Where things sit heading into Week 5 Buy or sell: Projecting the performance of some Cowboys versus 49ers Cowboys vs. 49ers: How to watch online, TV schedule, depth chart, odds and more Cowboys news: The matchups that could decide Cowboys at 49ers Dallas Cowboys Week 5 Madden simulation predicts close win over San Francisco 49ers Loading comments...
