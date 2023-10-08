We’ve been waiting all day for this. The Cowboys and the 49ers. Let’s go!
This is an open thread for game chat.
In This Stream
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2023 NFL Week 5
- Cowboys at 49ers 2023 Week 5 game day live discussion
- Cowboys at 49ers inactives: Peyton Hendershot out again
More From Blogging The Boys
- Cowboys at 49ers inactives: Peyton Hendershot out again
- NFL Week 5 (2023) late games live discussion
- Cowboys at 49ers: Writer predictions for Sunday Night Football showdown
- NFL Week 5 (2023) early games live discussion
- NFC East preview: Where things sit heading into Week 5
- Buy or sell: Projecting the performance of some Cowboys versus 49ers
Loading comments...