More discussion for the Cowboys and 49ers.
This is an open thread for game chat.
In This Stream
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2023 NFL Week 5
- Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers stock report: Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy lead poor performance
- Cowboys at 49ers 2023 Week 5 game day live discussion II
- Cowboys at 49ers 2023 Week 5 game day live discussion
More From Blogging The Boys
- Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers stock report: Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy lead poor performance
- Cowboys were worse than flat, get crushed by 49ers 42-10
- Cowboys at 49ers 2023 Week 5 game day live discussion IV
- Cowboys at 49ers 2023 Week 5 game day live discussion III
- WATCH: Dak Prescott to KaVontae Turpin TOUCHDOWN against 49ers
- Cowboys at 49ers 2023 Week 5 game day live discussion
Loading comments...