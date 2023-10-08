The Cowboys are getting closer and closer to kicking off the biggest game of their year so far, as they’re in San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. We know that their offensive line will finally be at full health, but who won’t be suiting up for this one? Now we know, with the inactives announced.

We already know the offensive line will be fully healthy for the first time in two years, as Tyron Smith is cleared to return from an injury that kept him out the last two weeks. Smith carries no injury designation into this game, marking a welcome return against a very tough opponent.

Peyton Hendershot will be inactive for the second straight week after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury. He was the only player to carry an injury designation into this one, with the Cowboys playing at nearly full health against the 49ers.

Joining Hendershot on the inactive list are rookies Viliami Fehoko, Jalen Brooks, Eric Scott Jr., and Asim Richards, as well as Israel Mukuamu and Trey Lance. As in the past weeks, Lance is available as an emergency quarterback per the NFL’s new rules.

As for the 49ers, they’ll be without backup running back Elijah Mitchell, who was ruled out earlier in the week, as well as former Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory, who is interestingly listed as a linebacker by San Francisco. Acquired earlier in the week via trade, Gregory will not get the chance to suit up against his former team.