 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Dak Prescott to KaVontae Turpin TOUCHDOWN against 49ers

By RJ Ochoa
/ new

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2023 NFL Week 5

View all 52 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys