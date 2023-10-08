The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of work ahead of them to recover from the 42-10 beatdown the San Francisco 49ers just laid on them. Anybody watching the game would see the gap between the two teams has not closed, but widened. Brock Purdy carved up the Cowboys supposedly elite defense, and Dak Prescott was not of the quality needed to be an elite football team on this night.

Now the Cowboys have to go on the road for a Monday night game, and face the San Diego Chargers. The team that is coordinated on offense by Kellen Moore. If the Chargers offense eats up the Cowboys defense, and Mike McCarthy’s offense looks anything like it did against the 49ers, things could get ugly in Dallas.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite over the Chargers.

This game is going to be talked up all week about a confrontation between Kellen Moore and Mike McCarthy. Truth be told, the Cowboys problems seem to run deeper than just McCarthy. They are a team that is fantastic when things are going right for them, but they haven’t showed the character yet to play when things are tough. The Cardinals, a lesser-talent team, beat them. And the 49ers, a more-talented team, pummeled them.

Unless the Cowboys get out to strong starts, they seem to fold. They need to toughen up as a team.

Would you give the 1.5 points and bet on Dallas?