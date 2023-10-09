Well, the Dallas Cowboys haven't been thoroughly beaten like that in quite some time. They had absolutely no answers for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, getting completely dominated in every facet of the game. In what was supposed to be a measuring stick type of game, Dallas ended up not stacking up very well against one of the best, if not the best, teams in the entire league.

Despite the demoralizing loss, the Dallas Cowboys have little time to wallow in their misery. They have to rebound, and quickly. With the Los Angeles Chargers up next on the schedule before their bye week in Week 7, Dallas needs to focus on the task at hand and hopefully not get swept up in looking forward to a little time off. That of course may be easier said than done.

Before we set our sights on next week's opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, let's take a look back at the game with the San Francisco 49ers to attempt to identify the good, bad, and ugly from this matchup. Considering San Francisco's almost complete domination, this was a little bit more difficult than in weeks past.

THE GOOD - Hopefully no serious injuries to a few key players (so far)

As injuries scares go, the Cowboys had several in Week 5 that could've been detrimental to the team success moving forward. Both Tyler Biadasz and DaRon Bland missed a little time Sunday night due to injuries, but were able to return to the startup lineup later in the game. Leighton Vander Esch however wasn't so lucky. He sustained some kind of neck injury late in the game, but early x-rays were negative. He looks to have avoided a serious injury, but will undergo further testing just to be sure. Losing any one of these three for any length of time would’ve been devastating considering the Dallas’ lack of depth at each position.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch underwent X-rays on neck Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, and in good news, those returned negative, a person familiar with situation said. Team to take every precaution here. His evaluation continues Monday with MRI. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 9, 2023

There is still concern about Donovan Wilson’s injury, which happened late in the game. And KaVontae Turpin was also knocked out of the game with an ankle injury. Turpin will miss some time, but at least Dallas has some other depth receivers.

#Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin, who scored the team's lone touchdown yesterday on a 26-yard TD, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss, source said. Those are generally 4-6 weeks, but he's having an MRI to confirm and determine the severity. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023

THE BAD - Dak Prescott and Company

Dak Prescott, and the rest of the offense, were pretty much a complete eyesore against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night. The running game was engulfed by the 49ers stout defensive front and the passing game was all but nonexistent except for the lone touchdown pass to KaVontae Turpin. With as much talent as they have on the offensive side of the ball, there is absolutely no excuse as to why they have yet to fire on all cylinders so far this season. Stats, of course, will suggest otherwise, but they've been padded with several blowout victories this year. And, let's not forget Prescott’s three interceptions. Ouch!

THE UGLY - Dan Quinn's defense

Dan Quinn has been Superman since taking over as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, but the San Francisco 49ers seem to be his kryptonite. Once again, just like in their back-to-back playoff losses, Dallas' defense was overmatched by the 49ers offense in both the running and passing game. They couldn't apply the necessary pressure to quarterback Brock Purdy, allowing him to stand tall in the pocket, completely dissecting the Cowboys secondary. San Francisco's game plan/execution completely neutralized Micah Parsons and the defense. This defense is far too talented to be run over the way they were Sunday night.