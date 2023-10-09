The final game of Week 5 in the NFL features the Green Bay Packers against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are 1-3 on the season and struggling for any consistency. The Packers are 2-2 at the start of the Jordan Love era.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Raiders are two-point favorites at their home stadium.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Let’s see how the BTB staff picked the game.

Here are their thoughts on why they made their pick.

Dave Halprin: This is really a pick ‘em game even though Green Bay has had the better start to the season. But, in a pure gut call, I have the Raiders winning by a touchdown.

Matt Holleran: While the Packers have not lit the world on fire to start the season, their offense is 10th in the league in EPA/Play. Jordan Love has had some good moments, and tonight he’ll face a Raiders’ defense that is 30th in the league in defensive EPA/Play. The Packers put up some points a get a win. Give me Green Bay, 27-20.

Brian Martin: The Green Bay Packers look to be a a middle-of-the-road team this year and the Las Vegas Raiders look like they’re destined to end up with a Top 5 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to being one of the worst teams in the league. I don’t see much of a gap between the two, however, Green Bay seems to have a little bit more going for them right now. Because of that, I’ll take the Packers in this MNF matchup.

RJ Ochoa: Football is dumb and I do not even like it but if I have to watch it and specifically have to decide who is going to win on Monday night then I am going to lean in the total and complete opposite direction of Josh McDaniels. The Green Bay Packers have looked a bit lost as of late, but that is nothing a date with the Raiders cannot fix.

David Howman: The Packers haven’t shown themselves to be a good team but they are good enough to beat bad teams, which is what the Raiders keep showing themselves to be. I think we get a Packers win to the tune of 24-17.

Tom Ryle: There have been a lot of games that just didn’t go the way we think they should have, and my track record so far on predicting them is not good at all. But predict we must, and I’m just going to go with my impression that Jordan Love seems to be figuring this QB thing out and pick Green Bay to win a fairly close one - which probably means a blowout the other way, but I still am taking the Packers.

OCC: 79% of the Tallysight experts picked the Packers for the win tonight. 90% picked the Commanders over the Bears on Thursday, and we know how that went. So what does all of this mean for tonight’s game? I have no clue, but I’m going with the majority and picking the Packers.