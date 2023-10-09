For the Dallas Cowboys, when it rains, it pours. They knew it would be a physical battle against a dominant San Francisco 49ers team, but it came at the cost of a few injuries to key players.

Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin left the game with an ankle injury and never returned. After early evaluation, the injury looks to be a high-ankle sprain.

#Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin, who scored the team's lone touchdown yesterday on a 26-yard TD, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss, source said. Those are generally 4-6 weeks, but he's having an MRI to confirm and determine the severity. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023

It was a great night for Turpin, who had the Cowboys’ only touchdown on a 26-yard pass from Dak Prescott. That score cut the 49ers’ lead to seven points, and it felt like Dallas was back in the game. However, it didn’t last as the Cowboys wouldn’t score another touchdown for the rest of the night, and now could be without one of their most explosive players for at least a month.

Turpin isn’t only one of the team’s fastest weapons on offense; he’s also their Pro Bowl return specialist. After he left, there were a few times the ball was mishandled by Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn on a kick return or a punt return. As exciting as it was to see Turpin get his first touchdown reception in the NFL, what his absence could mean for the return game looms even more.