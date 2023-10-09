 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys' special teams ace C.J. Goodwin suffers torn pectoral, out for season

The Cowboys suffer another blow on top of an embarrassing loss to the 49ers.

By MLenix84
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in embarrassing fashion by the score of 42-10. Now, there's even more salt to rub into the wound as special teams ace C.J. Goodwin suffered a torn pectoral in the game, ending his 2023 season.

Goodwin has been with the Cowboys since the 2018 campaign. He's logged 1,424 snaps on special teams as well as 58 on defense. Since his arrival, he's been the tone-setter for the third phase of the game on Dallas and even made a great tackle on a punt against the 49ers.

It isn’t just his presence on the field, but his mentorship that will be missed for the next 12 games, and possibly beyond into the playoffs for the Cowboys. This is added on to KaVontae Turpin being out for 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain. The Cowboys special teams have taken a hit from injuries.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2023 NFL Week 5

View all 60 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys