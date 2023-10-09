The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in embarrassing fashion by the score of 42-10. Now, there's even more salt to rub into the wound as special teams ace C.J. Goodwin suffered a torn pectoral in the game, ending his 2023 season.

More bad injury news: Cowboys’ special teams ace CJ Goodwin tore his pectoral muscle and is out for the season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2023

Goodwin has been with the Cowboys since the 2018 campaign. He's logged 1,424 snaps on special teams as well as 58 on defense. Since his arrival, he's been the tone-setter for the third phase of the game on Dallas and even made a great tackle on a punt against the 49ers.

It isn’t just his presence on the field, but his mentorship that will be missed for the next 12 games, and possibly beyond into the playoffs for the Cowboys. This is added on to KaVontae Turpin being out for 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain. The Cowboys special teams have taken a hit from injuries.