Sunday was a costly game for the Dallas Cowboys.

Not only did Dallas get embarrassed and humiliated on national television by the team that has owned them in recent memory in the San Francisco 49ers, but in the process the Cowboys also suffered a number of injuries.

Monday brought with it news that KaVontae Turpin might be out 4-6 weeks while dealing with a high ankle sprain and that C.J. Goodwin has a torn pectoral which in all likelihood will end his season (although there is still slim hope).

Mike McCarthy took to the podium on Monday to discuss matters and on top of the other news noted that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, along with Goodwin, is a candidate for injured reserve.

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin (ankle) “definitely has a chance” to practice this week, coach Mike McCarthy said. LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and CB C.J. Goodwin (pectoral) are IR candidates. pic.twitter.com/3vVNqpNfI6 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 9, 2023

Shortly after The Dallas Morning News noted that the team does indeed plan to place Vander Esch on injured reserve. Also in the note is that the Cowboys could add a veteran in the linebacker room as well. For what it’s worth defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, speaking after McCarthy, noted that Micah Parsons could play some more traditional linebacker.

Cowboys plan to place LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) on injured reserve this week and are discussing a potential veteran addition. Test results been promising, and there is hope Vander Esch could be designated to return later this season, a person familiar with situation said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 9, 2023

Dan Quinn said it’s “potentially” Micah Parsons could play more off ball linebacker vs Chargers. Lots to explore. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 9, 2023

Dallas’ next game is on the road against the Los Angeles Charters, the site of which came Micah Parsons’ debut predominantly as an edge rusher during Week 2 of his rookie season, so it would be ironic if that was where he slid back to play more classic linebacker, but that is still a week away.

Whatever the case this is obviously not ideal for the Cowboys given that they do not have a ton of linebacker depth. If they do wind up officially placing Vander Esch on injured reserve then he will have to miss at least four games.

Next four games for the Dallas Cowboys:

Goodwin is of course a different example entirely as the Cowboys seem prepared to hold onto hope that he can return at some point if they do go down that path. But either way right now the Cowboys are in desperate need of their bye week that will begin following their visit to see Kellen Moore’s Chargers.