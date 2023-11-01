Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 2023 NFL Week 9

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at Eagles in NFL Week 9 as Dallas visits Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys had a big win last week but are in for a much taller task on Sunday afternoon. For the first time this season, the Cowboys will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, one of their most-hated division rivals. The NFC East looks like it will wind up in the hands of one of these two teams at season’s end so needless to say this game carries great importance for both units.

Dak Prescott was marvelous when Dallas hosted Philadelphia on Christmas Eve in 2022. Having CeeDee Lamb playing in his current form will surely help matters, but the team’s defense is going to have to come to work as well which means big games will be required of Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland and the like.

On the other side, A.J. Brown is playing like the best wide receiver in the NFL and Jalen Hurts is overcoming turnovers to do the necessary things to keep winning games for Philly. On the subject of Hurts, this game will mark only the second meeting ever between his Eagles and Prescott’s Cowboys with the latter taking the first in the early days of 2021.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. We will update it throughout the week to include all relevant news regarding the game, injuries and everything else.

Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast network and our multiple shows as well as our YouTube Channel where we have a live postgame show following the game.

Subscribe using Apple (iTunes).

Subscribe using Spotify.

We also have a lot of things coming out every week on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. Subscribe to it right here.