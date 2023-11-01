Cowboys injury report: Tyron Smith. Jayron Kearse do not practice

It’s week nine on the NFL calendar, which means the Dallas Cowboys will face off against their hated rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, when the two teams played, the Eagles and Cowboys alternated being without their starting quarterbacks, and instead, we were given games that featured Cooper Rush and Gardner Minshew. However, this time, we’ll likely see Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott go head-to-head.

The Dallas Cowboys are a game and a half back of the Eagles in the NFC East and the chase for the best record in the NFC. This week’s game is a critical contest that has significant implications. To beat the Eagles, the Cowboys have to be at their best, and that starts with the health of their players.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reiterated that LT Tyron Smith (neck) won’t practice today, working instead with rehab group. Has a chance to go Thursday in padded work. Backup OL Chuma Edoga will practice in limited fashion. Both players participated in today’s walkthrough. pic.twitter.com/odqV3QGwjC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 1, 2023

Tyron Smith did not practice on Wednesday and was working in rehab. There is a possibility he could practice Thursday. Smith appeared on the injury report late last week with a neck injury. The injury, described as a stinger, kept Smith out of last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jerry Jones has said he feels good about Smith being able to play this week, but that was also the Cowboys stand last week before he missed the game.

Safety Jayron Kearse did not practice as he was absent with a toe injury.

The practice report for the Eagles and Cowboys.



Reminder: NIR is "not injury related" pic.twitter.com/rYx8DjpqeW — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 1, 2023

Per usual, the Cowboys gave a day off to several of their veterans. Brandin Cooks, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Zack Martin were a few of the the players given a day off or only did limited work. Additionally, Chuma Edoga was limited with an ankle injury.

Regarding the Eagles, they were some questions on the interior defensive line. Fortunately for them, Jalen Carter practiced in full Wednesday after having sustained a back injury in week eight against the Washington Commanders. Plus, Jordan Davis was limited and quarterback Jalen Hurts has no injury designation to start the week. Reserve tight end Grant Calcaterra did not participate at the Eagles’ practice, neither did cornerback Bradley Roby as he was sidelined with a shoulder injury.