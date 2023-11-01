The Dallas Cowboys vanquished the Los Angeles Rams with relative ease last week and in the process it seemed like everybody got their fill. Quarterback Dak Prescott was surgical, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went into full alpha mode, Micah Parsons showed his usual force, DaRon Bland recorded another pick six, and on special teams second-year pass rusher Sam Williams managed to block a punt (not to mention KaVontae Turpin had a huge return as well).

But of all the kudos and atta-boys earned, perhaps none were greater than those shown to rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey. Aubrey went two for two on field goal attempts in the Rams game, the first of which was a 58-yard boot, but these were not your normal two field goal attempts.

Aubrey’s conversions gave him 18 consecutive field goals to start the season, and more distinctly his career. This tied the record for most consecutively made field goals to start a career, a performance that earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

It is remarkable how nonchalant the signing of Aubrey was in the offseason and what he has turned into. You would not be exaggerating to call him among the most reliable players on the entire team.

Obviously considering that Aubrey has tied the record if he makes his next field goal attempt he will have it all to himself. We’ll see in the Eagles game.