When it comes to the NFL, there is no such thing as a sure thing. It's something to keep in mind this week when the Dallas Cowboys square off against their division rival, the New York Giants, for the second time this season. This game may look like a cakewalk, however, in rivalry games anything and everything can happen.

Having said that though, the way things have played out up until this point, just about everything is going the Dallas Cowboys way heading into this Week 10 matchup. They are a better overall team than the one that dominated the Giants earlier this season, and will be playing against New York's third string QB. The "W" is all but guaranteed.

Considering everything we know going into this matchup, we thought we'd do something a little bit different this week than the typical "key matchups" to watch. Instead, we thought we'd share some under-the-radar matchups to keep an eye on.

Cowboys' RB Rico Dowdle vs. Giants' run defense

Keep an eye on Rico Dowdle to see if the Cowboys decide to increase his workload this week to hopefully provide a much needed spark to the running game. He may not overtake Tony Pollard as the RB1, however, his hard nose running style and ability to create yards on his own might be a better fit considering how inconsistent the offensive line is at opening running lanes through the first half of the season. The matchup with the Giants this week could be the perfect opportunity to find out if the small little tweak helps productivity.

Cowboys' WR KaVontae Turpin vs. Giants' secondary

It's been a small sample size, but KaVontae Turpin has come through for the Cowboys when given the opportunity to be a factor in the passing game. His natural speed and change of direction makes him a threat at all three levels of the field. He can stretch the field vertically as a deep threat, horizontally on jet sweeps and on other gadget plays, and be a factor in the short to intermediate area of the field as well due to his stop/start quickness. His ability to take it to the house anytime he touches the ball could make Dallas' offense more explosive.

Cowboys' LB Markquese Bell vs. Giants' RB Saquon Barkley

Expect the New York Giants to get Saquon Barkley involved early and often in this Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. He is their best and most consistent offensive weapon. He might be their only chance to make this game competitive considering they are starting their third-string QB this week, Tommy DeVito. To help neutralize Barkley, keep an eye on LB Markquese Bell, the safety turned linebacker. He's been a revelation for Dallas' defense this season and is one of the top-rated linebackers in the league according to PFF.