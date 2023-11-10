It wasn’t by much, but Dallas Cowboys fans are feeling just a bit more confident this week. We’re not talking about being confident in beating the New York Giants, which almost every fan should be given how bad the year has been for the Giants. Instead, we’re talking about confidence in the general direction of the franchise.

Last week, before the game against the Eagles, 58% of fans were confident in the direction of the team. Even with the emotional loss to the Eagles, fan confidence grew as 66% of fans are confident in the direction of the team.

That is evidence that the Cowboys out-played the Eagles in many areas, only to come up short on the scoreboard.

The Cowboys two main weapons on offense in that game were CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson. Those two are first and second in targets for the passing game for the whole season. Lamb has 72 while Ferguson has 43.

Michael Gallup is third with 38, Tony Pollard has 35 and Brandin Cooks has 29. Jalen Tolbert is now up to 15 and KaVontae Turpin has nine.

We asked who should be getting the most targets behind Lamb and Ferguson. 62% of fans would like to see the Cowboys start throwing the ball more to Cooks, while Michael Gallup, currently third in targets, got less than the 13% of the vote that went to seldom-used Turpin.

Fans see Cooks as being under-utilized, while Gallup is being over-utilized. Even Jalen Tolbert is building some support, bigger than Gallup’s, with his recent efforts.

