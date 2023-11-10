Dak Prescott is the unquestioned leader of America’s team.

“There’s a confidence, there’s an ownership, there’s an elite decision-making that he’s making right now,” Schottenheimer said. “And again, our ability to play above the 2.3 (seconds after the snap) is maybe something we were missing early in the season.” That feeling Schottenheimer references with Prescott, the confidence of being able to win any game, is an intangible that Prescott brings to the locker room that those in the building comprehend best. For those around Prescott, that trait often jumps out first, even before his on-field performances. “The first thing that jumps out is that he is an elite competitor,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. “Like, elite. There are guys in our league that are excellent competitors — I mean, quite honestly, every person whose playing in this league is — but then just like most things, he’s the special forces of competitors. He’s at the top of the top. … To see him stand in, take a shot, knowing he’s going to get hit and deliver with accuracy.”

Terence Steele needs a bounce-back game more than anybody.

According to Pro Football Focus, Steele had a pass block grade of 15 against the Eagles. His overall grade of 45.4 ranks among the bottom for tackles in the NFL. The Cowboys have no choice but to stay course with Steele, give him some help and hope he continues to improve from the ACL injury. “I think like anything, anytime a player has a major joint injury, that first year back, it’s a challenge,” McCarthy said. “There’s no doubt. I don’t want to give you the specifics but there’s things that he has to continue to work on because of the injury, the surgery and things like that. He’s working through it. He won’t make any excuses but that’s part of coming back that first year. Because there’s a first for everything.

Feed CeeDee Lamb if it’s a blowout?

Cowboys receiver Ceedee Lamb could make NFL history on Sunday, but for that to happen, he’s going to have to have a monster game against the Giants. If Lamb catches at least 10 passes while also finishing with at least 150 receiving yards, he’ll become the first NFL player ever to hit those totals in three consecutive games. Lamb has gone off over the past two weeks, which is why he’s now on the cusp of making history. In a Week 8 win over the Rams, the Cowboys receiver caught 12 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, which made him the first player in Cowboys history to finish with at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a game.

Remember the Cardinals!

To say the Giants are downtrodden at the moment would be a gross understatement, and it was the Cowboys who got Big Blue’s season off to a historically terrible start with a 40-0 demolition at MetLife Stadium in Week 1. But, even with Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Darren Waller on injured reserve, and with the Cowboys being 16.5-point favorites, no one in Dallas is overlooking the incoming NFC East rival. “We’re definitely mature enough to understand the NFL,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “We understand that those guys prepare and gameplan and, to be honest, it’s tough to beat a team twice.”

Every year, like clockwork.

Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Most of the coaches on this list would be getting their first head coaching gig. The NFL has hired its fair share of retread head coaches, and it doesn’t often work out. But Dan Quinn is not most retread head coaches. For one, the 53-year-old isn’t a one-trick pony when it comes to putting together a defense. He made his name and earned his first shot at being a head coach for his part in developing the Legion of Boom defense for the Seattle Seahawks and their renowned zone-heavy Cover 3 system.

