The Dallas Cowboys held their final practice of the week on Friday as they make their finishing preparations ahead of their game against the New York Giants. This Sunday marks the beginning of a four-game stretch where the Cowboys will play four games in a span of 18 days to close out the month of November. Playing games sandwiched in between Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving is nothing new for the Dallas Cowboys, who have been playing on Thanksgiving dating back to 1966.

Fortunately, the Cowboys will be home in three out of their next four games, so at the least they’ll be in familiar confines. With such a grueling stretch on the horizon, staying healthy is paramount. Here is where the Cowboys stand in terms of injuries before this Sunday’s game.

Markquese Bell was limited once again on Friday but has no injury designation for Sunday. Meanwhile, Tyron Smith and Osa Odighizuwa were upgraded to full participants at practice. Both are on track to play Sunday. This is an excellent news for the Cowboys.

Return specialist KaVontae Turpin did not practice and was listed as questionable. Deuce Vaughn has been practicing kickoffs this week at practice and could work into the offense if active should Turpin ultimately be ruled out.

#Cowboys final injury report vs. Giants.



Osa Odighizuwa, Tyron Smith both upgraded to full and, like Markquese Bell, have no game designation.



Only KaVontae Turpin is listed as questionable.



All others are a go. pic.twitter.com/5YStz7oKqM — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 10, 2023

Regarding the New York Giants’ injuries, left tackle Andrew Thomas was upgraded Friday to a full participant and will play this Sunday. However, cornerback Adoree Jackson and right tackle Evan Neal were ruled out. Jackson will be sidelined with neck and concussions injuries while Evan Neal will sit out with an ankle injury.