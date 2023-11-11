When the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants on Sunday, we’ll all be rooting for a Cowboys victory, but there is a way to add a little more spice to the game. Prop bets!

DraftKing Sportsbook has a dizzying array of interesting prop bets for the game, so we’ll take a look at a few to try and get an idea of how the game may go.

First, a brief primer on the odds:

All the betting odds at North American sportsbooks are based around a bet of $100. A plus sign (positive odds) indicates your profit on a bet of $100, while a minus sign (negative odds) indicates the amount you would have to bet for a $100 profit. So, a +200 line means that, should the sports bettor win, they receive $200 profit for every $100 they wager (plus their original $100 back). If the wager had a minus sign (i.e. -200), it would mean that the sports bettors will earn $100 profit for every $200 they wager.

This week, we are going with all overs.

Tommy DeVito over .5 passing TDs (-105)

We had to mention this prop bet. The over/under for Tommy DeVito throwing a touchdown is .5 for this game. Almost invariably the line for quarterbacks on this subject is 1.5, so the fact it is .5 here shows how little confidence there is in DeVito versus the Cowboys defense. But we’re taking the over. The Cowboys will build a big lead in this game, then start substituting liberally, leaving DeVito an opportunity for a garbage time touchdown pass. We say he gets it.

Dak Prescott over 11.5 rushing yards (-115)

Anything under 15 or so yards for Dak Prescott in rushing yards is a bet to take. Prescott has suddenly rediscovered his wheels and will scramble his way to an over here.

Saquon Barkley over 61.5 rushing yards (-115)

With DeVito starting for the Giants, they know their best way to move the ball will be to feed Barkley and hope the Cowboys’ over-aggressive defense will leave some room to run. Dallas will know Barkley is going to get the ball a lot, but he is the kind of back that can make that work. Take the over.

CeeDee Lamb over 77.5 receiving yards (-115)

You have to take the over on this one. How can you bet against CeeDee Lamb with the way he has been playing and the chemistry he has with Prescott right now? Lamb will go over 100 yards receiving so take the money on this one.

Where do you stand on these prop bets? Which would you take? Hit the comments.

Those are only a small fraction of the prop bets available for the game. Check out DraftKings for more.