Cowboys vs. Giants: 3 bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup

The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) return home this week as they look to bounce back by facing another division rival, the New York Giants (2-7). Before the two teams square off on Sunday afternoon here are three bold predictions for the matchup.

1) Dallas’ defensive line dominates the day recording six sacks and forcing two fumbles

The Giants’ offensive line is an absolute disaster. New York’s line has allowed the most sacks (49) in football and has the worst composite pass protection rating in the league by a decent margin. Pro Football Focus also has the Giants ranked as the worst pass and run-blocking line in the NFL.

I still think the Chiefs offense will put it together at some point pic.twitter.com/ckBl42p9Ez — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 8, 2023

Over their past three games against the Commanders, Jets, and Raiders, the Giants have allowed 16 sacks. All of these teams have talented defensive lines, but Dallas’ pass rush is superior to all three.

In the Giants and Cowboys first matchup back in Week One, Dallas recorded an astonishing 27 pressures, 19 hurries, and five sacks. The Cowboys’ defensive line controlled the game and made it virtually impossible for the Giants to move the football through the air. On Sunday we will see more of the same.

The Giants give up another six sacks as rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito is running for his life all game long. Dallas’ consistent pressure forces DeVito to fumble in Giants’ territory twice, setting the Cowboys up for some easy scores on offense.

2) Jalen Tolbert takes advantage of his increased role recording a career-high in receiving yards

In the second half of last week’s game against the Eagles second-year wideout Jalen Tolbert took almost all of Michael Gallup’s snaps. Tolbert ended up playing 31 offensive snaps in the game and had arguably the most productive performance of his young career.

The former third-round pick caught three passes for 49 yards and scored the first touchdown of his NFL career.

Everything about this Jalen Tolbert scramble drill was so silky #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/XM198nGnnE — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) November 6, 2023

This week, Dallas will reward Tolbert for his production during the Philly game and continue to give him almost all of Michael Gallup’s offensive snaps. In turn, Tolbert will prove Dallas’ decision to be the right one again as the 24-year-old puts together a career day.

Tolbert surpasses his career-high of 53 receiving yards and continues to flash some serious potential.

3) Deuce Vaughn scores the first touchdown of his NFL career

There’s a good chance KaVontae Turpin will miss Sunday’s game. If he does, Deuce Vaughn likely will be active and may serve as Dallas’ primary kick/punt returner.

Deuce Vaughn getting in returner reps as KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) gives advice.



Turpin’s status vs. Giants remains TBD. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/OTurpL7NQt — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 9, 2023

With Vaughn likely being active, there’s a good chance he’ll get some carries late in the game if this one is not close. Dallas should have at least a two-score lead entering the fourth quarter, giving them the ability to give Vaughn some offensive snaps.

Vaughn gets a red zone carry late in the fourth quarter and finds the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.