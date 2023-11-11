We can say it. The Dallas Cowboys should win this week.

Not only are the Cowboys a better team than the New York Giants, but the G-Men are literally one of the worst teams in the entire NFL. More than that the Cowboys have shown an ability to bounce back after a loss, which they are coming off of, as well as take care of inferior groups (well, except for the Cardinals).

On top of that, it is also worth mentioning that Dallas has developed a rather stout home field advantaged as they are currently riding the longest winning streak at home across the league with 11 straight happy crowds. When you mix all of that into a bag it leads to Dallas being favored by as many as 17 points as of Friday afternoon, but what does the almighty computer have to say?

Every week we run a simulation for the upcoming Dallas Cowboys game in Madden 24. To answer a question I get asked a lot - there is no manipulation here. We simply run the first simulation and slap it up for the world to see. This week the world will see utter Cowboys domination by a score of 31-3.

Notable Madden statistics

Dak Prescott: 17 of 22 for 183 yards, 2 passing touchdowns

Tony Pollard: 10 carries for 26 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

CeeDee Lamb: 5 receptions for 83 yards

Jake Ferguson: 5 receptions for 53 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Brandin Cooks: 4 receptions for 34 yards

Michael Gallup: 1 reception for 5 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston and Jayron Kearse each had a sack

On the very next play Jayron Kearse had a pick-six

In this pretend world the Cowboys do cover even a 17-point spread, and again it is hard to see any circumstances where they do not win rather easily. The Giants are starting Tommy DeVito at quarterback which, no offense to Mr. Devito, lends rather kindly to the players with the stars on their helmets.

It is definitely worth mentioning that this is the NFL and anything can happen. Dallas was favored by double digits against the Arizona Cardinals and wound up losing, things are predictably unpredictable as this season’s Madden simulation results show.

Madden predictions this season and game result:

Week 1: Madden predicted Cowboys win 23-20, Cowboys won 40-0

Week 2: Madden predicted Cowboys win 27-14, Cowboys won 30-10

Week 3: Madden predicted Cowboys win 14-7, Cowboys lost 28-16

Week 4: Madden predicted Cowboys win 41-14, Cowboys won 38-3

Week 5: Madden predicted Cowboys win, 27-19, Cowboys lost 42-10

Week 6: Madden predicted Cowboys lose, 21-17, Cowboys won 20-17

Week 8: Madden predicted Cowboys lose, 30-27, Cowboys won 43-20

Week 9: Madden predicted Cowboys win, 28-10, Cowboys lost 28-23

Overall Madden Accuracy so far this season: 3-5

Here’s to hoping this is a prediction that the game got precise!