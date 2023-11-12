Cowboys vs. Giants: How to watch, TV schedule, radio broadcast, odds and more

On paper, the Dallas Cowboys game against the New York Giants reads like a total mismatch. The Cowboys are 5-3 and their offense is starting to heat up to match their defense and special teams. The Giants are 2-7 and will be starting a third-string UDFA at quarterback. The Cowboys are relatively healthy, the Giants have a laundry list of injuries. But, they don’t play games on paper. Anyone remember the Cowboys game against the Cardinals?

The Cowboys need to not make mistakes, like turnovers and penalties, that will turn the momentum New York’s way. Tommy DeVito is expected o struggle at quarterback for the G-men; expect the Giants to lean on Saquon Barkley. But they will have to throw some, and the Cowboys pass rush plus ball-hawking secondary will be waiting.

Dak Prescott has been as hot as any quarterback int he NFL over the last few weeks, and there is no reason to think the Cowboys offense won’t be able to points on the board. Dallas has every advantage in this game, let’s hope they use them well and come away with a division win.

Cowboys vs Giants game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Nov. 12, 2023

Game time: 4:25 PM EST

Location: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | New York SiriusXM 161 or 382 SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 85 or 225 SXM App

Streaming: Sling, FOX Sports

Cowboys record: (5-3)

Giants record: (2-7)

Odds: Dallas -17, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 38 - Giants 13

