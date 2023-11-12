The Cowboys are gearing up for Round 2 against the Giants. Last time, they won 40-0 in New Jersey to kick off the season. Now, they’re looking for another statement win to wash out the bad taste of losing to the Eagles a week ago. Some good news for Dallas: aside from KaVontae Turpin, listed as questionable, the Cowboys are at 100% health for this one.

The same can’t be said for the Giants, who just lost Daniel Jones for the year to a torn ACL. With backup Tyrod Taylor already on the injured reserve, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito will make his first career start. That’s only the tip of the iceberg for this team’s long list of injuries, too, which is why the Cowboys come into this game with the largest point spread of the season. But is that actually a cause for concern? Let’s see what our writers think.

When New York has the ball

Contain Saquon Barkley

Not much has gone right for the Giants offensively this year. Daniel Jones was playing poorly before having his season ended with an ACL tear; leading pass catcher Darren Waller landed on the injured reserve; and now Tommy DeVito is making his first career start.

The closest thing this team has to a bright spot right now is Saquon Barkley. While he’s not having a phenomenal year, topping 100 rushing yards just once on the season and missing three games already, Barkley has been their best player on offense by default. He leads the team in scrimmage yards by a wide margin and has accounted for three of their nine touchdowns on the year. New York likely struggles regardless of how Barkley performs this Sunday, but shutting the running back down is a good way to shut down this unit.

When Dallas has the ball

Get the run game back on track

The Cowboys offense has mostly gotten back on track since the bye week, ranking third in EPA/play over the last two weeks. However, the run game is still a big problem. Tony Pollard has been better since the bye, but not by a wide enough margin. Dallas still ranks 24th in rushing DVOA on the year.

The good news is that the Giants have been one of the worst run defenses in football, currently ranked 24th in run defense DVOA. Only three teams have given up more yards per carry than New York, and they’ve allowed 120+ rushing yards in seven of their nine games this year. The Cowboys should continue to have success dropping back, but this might be their best chance to get the run game going as well.

Now onto the predictions from your BTB writers...

Tom Ryle (4-4):

I think this will be much like the first game, although with Tommy DeVito at QB, it could be much worse or much better. This game looks like one Dallas would have to really try to lose, but we all know that supposedly outmatched quarterbacks seem to find nearly miraculous performances against the Cowboys. I still think Dallas will beat the 16 point spread against a clearly outclassed team. If they don’t, whew boy.

Tony Catalina (7-1):

Last week was a lost opportunity. As the Cowboys head into a stretch that they should dominate, a win against the Eagles last week could’ve changed the feelings about the team across the league. Speaking to this week specifically, if this game even looks competitive it will be a disappointment for Dallas. A third-string QB who threw for -2 in a game just two weeks ago, getting the start against Micah Parsons and company? Yeah, this should be a beat down. Ultimately I think the Cowboys jump on the Giants early and coast to a 34-6 win.

Matt Holleran (6-2):

This might be the most confident I’ve ever been in a Cowboys’ game pick. There’s absolutely zero chance the Cowboys lose this game. I don’t think it will look as sexy as their Week One victory did, but they will control the game from the opening kick. Dallas’ defense forces some early takeaways to give them a lead and the offense finally gets their running game going to control the clock. Give me the Cowboys, 27-10.

Brandon Loree (5-3):

To much of the chagrin of my podcast co-host David Howman, I threw out the potential scenario where this weekend is similar to the 2022 Houston Texans. Houston was 1-10 coming into AT&T Stadium, and yet, gave the Cowboys their most physical matchup of the season. If Dallas wasn’t coming off a loss and Tyrod Taylor was starting for New York, I would think history could be in danger of repeating itself. However, that’s not the case here. I’m a big fan of the Tommy DeVito story, knowing his offseason quarterback coach personally, but I think the Dallas defense will be too much for him to overcome. I expect two defensive scores and for the game to end in a 33-14 win, sweeping the Giants.

Matthew Lenix (5-3):

The Dallas Cowboys offense hasn’t been able to establish the run game consistently this season. Well, the New York Giants have the league’s 25th ranked rushing defense, and the 21st overall unit. This is the perfect opportunity for Tony Pollard to have a big impact and wear down the Giants defensively. Also, the Cowboys should feast and get some turnovers on the Giants offense that ranks last in the NFL. Cowboys win easily 41-10.

Mike Poland (5-3):

The Cowboys are on an 11-game winning streak at AT&T Stadium. They are also on a five-game winning streak against the Giants. Some people will say streaks are made to be broken, but this doesn’t look likely. The Giants are scoring an average of 11 points per game, the lowest in league. The Cowboys defense is allowing 18 points per game, the sixth-best in the NFL. The other way round doesn’t look good for the Giants either. Their defense is allowing 24 points per game, ninth-worst in the league. And the Cowboys offense is scoring 27 points per game, third-best in the league. Cowboys win this one given all the added Giants injuries, 38-6.

Brian Martin (5-3):

This Week 10 matchup with the Giants should be a cakewalk for the Cowboys. They could even take the opportunity to rest up some of their banged up players like Tyron Smith and still be able to win in a dominant fashion. NYG is one of the worst teams in the league and shouldn’t Dallas any problems whatsoever this week. Cowboys win 27-6.

RJ Ochoa (6-2):

This should be pretty straightforward. The Cowboys are a very good team, generally respond after losses, and defend home turf. That lines up well with everything this week which means I am picking them to win comfortably over the Giants. Give me Dallas, 36-13.

David Howman (4-4):