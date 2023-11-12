The Dallas Cowboys have seen their quarterback, Dak Prescott, play his best football lately with eight touchdowns to just one interception over the last three games. As important as it is to have Prescott playing at a high level, it holds true for the Cowboys running game as well.

Dallas hasn't been as successful in this area for quite some time. The Cowboys have only rushed for over 100 yards as a team once in their last four games after doing so in each of their first four contests. Tony Pollard, the man who was handed the keys to the running back room, has only reached the century mark once in 2023. When the Cowboys take on the New York Giants this Sunday, that running game has a great opportunity to do a 180-degree turn.

Although the Giants have only surrendered 86 yards per game on the ground defensively in their last three games, two of them were against the New York Jets and Washington Commanders who currently rank 20th and 26th in rushing, not exactly a litmus test. The Giants are still just 25th overall versus the run and have given up at least 120 yards in seven of their nine games.

Dallas came into the week ranked seventh in run block win rate at 72%. The reasons the Cowboys only rank 15th in rushing (111.6 yards per game) are inconsistency in situational football and the lack of creativity in the run game, which can put them behind the sticks at times. With a Giants defense that isn't very good versus the run, Dallas needs to establish that aspect of their offense in Week 10, and hopefully, it will create a snowball effect for the rest of the season.

New York has undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito starting at quarterback on Sunday, and he brings with him the league's 32nd-ranked offense. If Dallas can establish the run and control the clock, it could be an easy day at the office at AT&T Stadium for America's Team.